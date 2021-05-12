Attorney-General says he can't talk about Wolastoqey case

New Brunswick's attorney-general says he can no longer publicly discuss an Aboriginal title case filed in court by Wolastoqey chiefs against the province.

One day after Ted Flemming urged the chiefs to clarify they're not claiming private homes of individual New Brunswickers — a clarification already in the legal documents — the minister refused to answer reporters' questions about the apparent contradiction.

He said the judge assigned to the case had urged both sides to not comment on the lawsuit publicly.

"They were not to 'argue' the case in public," Flemming said. "The case was to be argued in court. That's what courts do and that's the job of the courts. ...

"That's where I find myself. I have no flexibility on the matter. The direction of the judge is the direction of the judge."

When pressed by CBC News during a media scrum at the legislature to reconcile his Thursday comments with the court filing, Flemming walked out of the room.

Attorney-General Ted Flemming leaving a media scrum abruptly after being pressed by reporters about his comments around the Wolastoqey title case. Flemming said both sides have been told by the judge not to talk about the case anymore. (Alix Villeneuve/Radio-Canada)

Opposition Liberal Leader Roger Melanson said the judge's admonition shows that Flemming should quit as the province's top lawyer.

"It is pretty clear that we now have a judge who is basically telling the attorney-general to shut his mouth on this matter," Melanson said.

"We've lost total confidence in the competency of the attorney-general in regards to giving legal advice on very important matters. I think the attorney-general needs to resign."

Renée Pelletier, a lawyer for the Wolastoqey chiefs, confirmed that Flemming was telling the truth and that the judge asked all parties to avoid public comments.

The six Wolastoqey chiefs filed the new version of their title claim this week, naming five large forestry companies and NB Power along with the federal and provincial governments.

They are claiming title to traditional territory that covers about 60 per cent of the province but say they are not interested in taking back any private land other than that belonging to the six industrial players.

Liberal Leader Roger Melanson says the fact Flemming is being told to "shut his mouth" by a judge brings the attorney-general's competence into question. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

On those lands, they say they'd let logging, milling and electricity generation continue in return for a share of revenues.

On Thursday in question period, Flemming echoed claims by Premier Blaine Higgs that the Wolastoqey title claim could affect all properties within the nation's traditional territory, including private homes.

"I ask the Wolastoqey, respectfully: amend your claim. Exclude private citizens and their property," he said.

In fact, the filing already says that "the return of these lands is not sought by the Plaintiffs in this litigation." It says any finding in their favour on title would not bind any property owners other than the six companies and the governments.

Flemming said later on Thursday, Justice Kathryn Gregory of the Court of Queen's Bench held an initial case management conference with lawyers for both sides to discuss logistics and deadlines for the case.

During that meeting she made the request that parties to the case not debate it publicly.

"When a case management judge gives direction to counsel with respect to their conduct, we have no alternative," Flemming said.

"That is not to say that we are backtracking on anything that's been said to date. That's not to say we're changing anything so far. That's not to say our position has changed or anything like that."

But pushed to comment on the wording of the Wolastoqey filing that seem to contradict his earlier statements, Flemming refused and urged journalists to contact real-estate law experts.

"I am not going to stand here and give Property Law 101," he said, shortly before walking out.

Melanson pointed out that when he questioned Flemming's role in advising the province about a Wednesday news conference to discuss the case, the attorney-general made fun of him.

"Where did you get your law degree?" Flemming asked Melanson Thursday in question period. "I am quite amazed at how you have become such a legal expert."

Melanson, who is not a lawyer, told reporters Friday, "I had better judgment obviously than he had, and he's a lawyer, the top legal advisor of government."