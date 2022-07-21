Man charged with attempted murder after woman allegedly attacked, rescuers rammed

Richibucto RCMP are seeking witnesses in an attempted murder case in Upper Rexton after a woman was allegedly attacked and the family of six who stopped to help her had their SUV rammed off the road and flipped over.

A man from Elsipogtog First Nation was charged Tuesday in Moncton provincial court, via teleconference, with attempted murder.

He remains remanded in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Friday at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene, in the area of Highway 116 and Big Cove Road, Monday, shortly before 9:30 p.m., said Sgt. Maxime Babineau.

Based on evidence gathered, police believe a 59-year-old man was driving on the highway in a pickup truck with a 34-year-old woman when he attacked her.

"She was able to escape the vehicle, which then came to a stop on the side of the road. An altercation ensued," Babineau said in a news release.

The woman flagged down a passing SUV driven by a man, with a woman and four children between the ages of three and 12 as passengers.

SUV driver physically restrained the man

"The family ushered the woman inside the SUV," Babineau said. "Meanwhile, the man got back into his truck. The truck then rammed the SUV, pushing it off the road and causing it to roll over."

The family was able to exit the vehicle, but the woman was still inside and the man allegedly tried to force his way in.

She managed to flee to a nearby business and call for help.

The SUV driver physically restrained the man until police arrived.

Officers arrested a man at the scene. The woman and family were transported to the hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

The road was temporarily closed and traffic rerouted.

"We are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents, especially if you have dash camera footage, or any other images," Babineau said in the release. "If you were in the area of Highway 116 and Big Cove Road between 8:45 and 10 p.m., please contact police."

Anyone with information can call Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

The investigation continues, said Babineau.

Members of the Department of Public Safety, the Elsipogtog RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.