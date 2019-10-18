Man wanted for attempted murder in Dieppe strip club shooting turns himself in

Olivier Tumba, 25, is facing two charges in connection with two men being shot outside Angie's Show Palace on Oct. 9. (RCMP)

A man wanted on a warrant for attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting outside a Dieppe strip club last week is now in custody, say RCMP.

Olivier Tumba, 25, of Moncton, turned himself in at the Codiac Regional RCMP detachment on Friday afternoon, Sgt. Mathieu Roy said in a news release.

A warrant for Tumba's arrest had been issued in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday.

He is accused of shooting two men in the parking lot outside Angie's Show Place on Champlain Street on Oct. 9, just after 2 a.m.

The two men, aged 32 and 25, who suffered gunshot wounds, were transported to hospital.

Tumba is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Monday, said Roy.

The shooting was captured on a strip-club security camera, club owner Rudy Gillespie previously told Radio-Canada.

It showed a man talk to the two victims briefly before pulling the trigger and fleeing, he said.