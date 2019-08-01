Bas-Caraquet man pleads guilty to attempted murder after stabbing woman

A Bas-Caraquet man has admitted to trying to stab a woman to death at a residence in the northeastern New Brunswick village last spring.

David Chiasson, 49, appeared in Caraquet provincial court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to attempted murder, said RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

Chiasson, who has been in custody since the attack on April 10, remains remanded. He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m. for sentencing.

There is a publication ban on the name of the 45-year-old victim, who was treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Caraquet RCMP responded to a report of a woman being assaulted at a residence on Rue Saint-Paul on April 10, shortly after 7:20 p.m.

When police arrived they found the woman with what appeared to be stab wounds, and she was transported to the hospital.

A short time later, Chiasson was located outside the residence and arrested. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chiasson was charged with attempted murder the following day and was subsequently ordered to undergo a five-day psychiatric assessment.

The New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit continues to investigate the incident.