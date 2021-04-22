Renauds Mills man charged with attempted murder of woman, fleeing police

A 29-year old man from Renauds Mills is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly assaulted a woman and fled from police, say RCMP.

On Saturday, shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she was being assaulted at a home on Renauds Mills Road in the southeastern community, but the male suspect had already fled in a vehicle by the time they arrived, Cpl. Eric Friel of the Richibucto detachment said Thursday.

The woman was transported to the hospital with "serious" injuries and later released, he said, declining to divulge the nature of her injuries, or say whether any weapons were involved.

The suspect and victim knew each other, Friel confirmed.

Later that morning, police received a call about an erratic driver on the Trans-Canada Highway in Havelock, about an hour's drive southwest of Renauds Mills. The vehicle matched the description of the one involved in the earlier incident.

Spike belt used

A marked police cruiser activated its emergency lights, but the driver "fled the scene," said Friel.

A short time later, police deployed a spike belt near the Shediac exit on Route 11. The vehicle's tires were punctured, it slammed into three police cruisers blocking the road and the driver was arrested.

No one was injured, but the collision caused "significant" damage to the three cruisers, said Friel, estimating repairs will cost "thousands of dollars."

The road was temporarily closed in order to conduct an investigation into the collision.

Numerous officers from the Richibucto RCMP, Caledonia Region RCMP, Codiac Regional RCMP and Shediac RCMP were involved in the response, said Friel.

Police laid the charges in Moncton provincial court Wednesday, but the investigation continues. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

The accused appeared in Moncton provincial court Wednesday and was charged with:

Attempted murder

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon (two counts)

Assault

Operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by a police officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Resisting or obstructing a police officer

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Friday at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.

The investigation continues.