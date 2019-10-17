Man wanted for attempted murder in shooting outside Dieppe strip club

Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting outside a Dieppe strip club last week.

Olivier Tumba should not be approached, RCMP said. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. (RCMP)

Olivier Tumba, 25, is accused of shooting two men in the parking lot outside Angie's Show Place on Champlain Street on Oct. 9, just after 2 a.m.

The two men, aged 32 and 25, who suffered gunshot wounds, were transported to hospital.

"Anyone who sees Olivier Tumba is encouraged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately," Const. Jeremy Bastarache said in a news release Thursday.

A warrant for Tumba's arrest was issued in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday, and police efforts to locate him continue, he said.

Tumba is described as being five feet nine inches tall and about 140 pounds.

He has dark hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm that says: "F.O.A We may not have it all together but together we have it all."

Anyone with information about Tumba's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 506-857-2400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or www.crimenb.ca.

RCMP continue to investigate the shooting, which was captured on a strip-club security camera.

"It just shows the guy coming around the corner and talking to these guys for a few seconds," club owner Rudy Gillespie previously told Radio-Canada.

"All of a sudden, [he] pulls the trigger and bang, bang bang."

When RCMP arrived at Angie's Show Palace early Oct. 9, they found two men, aged 32 and 25, suffering from gunshot wounds. (Michèle Brideau/Radio-Canada)

The shooter then fled the scene.

RCMP have said they don't believe the shooting was a random act and don't believe the public is at risk.

Based on the preliminary investigation, they don't believe it's tied to organized crime either.