Saint John dog owner guilty of 20 bylaw violations, awaits criminal trial

A Saint John man has pleaded guilty to 20 city bylaw violations in connection with a series of dog attacks in the city last year.

Michael Edmond Kirby, who owned four dogs, was charged after four incidents in which one or more of his dogs was allegedly at large and bit, or attempted to bite, members of the public.

The 56-year-old west side resident also faces four criminal charges of negligence causing bodily harm and one count of breaching a court order about keeping his dogs on his property.

Kirby was originally charged with 30 city bylaw violations, but 10 were withdrawn.

Pleaded guilty

In court on Friday, Kirby pleaded guilty to 10 charges of failing to license his dogs and 10 of failing to prevent the animals from running at large.



Kirby voluntarily surrendered his four dogs in December and, with his agreement, they were destroyed by the New Brunswick SPCA.



Each of the bylaw offences carries a minimum $250 fine. City prosecutor Orlando Linares told the court he will seek that amount in each case.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 15.



Kirby, who represented himself, told Judge Marco Cloutier he will request a reduced sentence, taking advantage of a section of the city bylaw allowing judges to waive fines if the dog is destroyed.



While awaiting trial on the criminal charges, Kirby remains under a court order not to possess, acquire, own, co-own or have control or custody of any dog, or to have any contact with the alleged victims.



He is also under house arrest, allowed to leave only for work, medical or legal appointments or for personal reasons on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between noon and 4 p.m.



He did not respond to a request for comment on leaving court Friday.