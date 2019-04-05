What should you do if you find baby animals in your shed this spring?

As the season for gardening, lawn maintenance and opening up boarded up cottages approaches, the Atlantic Wildlife Institute is warning people not to disturb any wild animals that might have made themselves at home.

Mothers-to-be are starting to exit hibernation and seek out sheltered places to nest and care for their young — and a garden shed might seem like an inviting option.

"All the places that sat sort of quiet over the fall and the winter months tend to be really good spots for our wild neighbours to find to think, 'Oh this is a nice quiet spot,'" said Pam Novak, the institute's director of wildlife care.

The trouble arises when humans enter the mix, hoping to prepare their gardens, lawns and cottages for the warmer season.

"And that's more when we start to see the increasing conflicts between animals and humans," Novak said.

She said if you find a nest or wild animal living in your shed or cottage, it's best to leave them there and try to share the space with your furry intruder until they leave on their own.

The Atlantic Wildlife Institute takes in orphaned animals like this fox kit, but prefers humans try not to separate mothers from their young in the first place. (Submitted by the Atlantic Wildlife Institute)

"They obviously got into the area somehow and if you try to remove the mother and might not see the nest right then, you'll be leaving babies behind."

Novak said in those situations neither the mothers or babies have a high chance of survival, and the problem of how they got into the space in the first place still isn't solved.

"Another animal is going to see that vacancy sign and they are going to move in right behind the animals that you just removed."

If leaving them be for a few weeks isn't an option, Novak recommends people set up a similar spot nearby for the mother to rebuild her nest and move her young.

These baby gray squirrels are sleeping in a knitted nest. (Submitted by the Atlantic Wildlife Institute)

In the worst case scenarios, when the mother animal is killed or removed, Novak said that is when the institute would step in and care for the orphans.

Even though they are a wildlife rehabilitation centre, Novak said the goal is to keep mothers and babies together.

"I would give momma squirrel the job any day over what we can do."

Every year, the Atlantic Wildlife Institute takes in lots of orphaned animals, discovered by people cleaning out their sheds and cottages. Director Pam Novak has some ideas to help reduce that number. 7:58

Not always abandoned

Novak also reminded people to not assume a baby animal has been abandoned if they discover it on its own.

She said mothers will often leave babies in a safe place while they go foraging or hunting, sometimes for hours at a time, depending on the species.

Animals like squirrels, foxes, porcupines and woodchucks can make nests in your sheds and cottages if they find a way in. (Submitted by the Atlantic Wildlife Institute)

Some species, like snowshoe hares, are pretty independent shortly after birth, as they are born with fur and their eyes open.

Novak said before you report or move a suspected orphan, it's best to leave it alone and observe it for several hours to see if the mother comes back, unless you see the animal is injured or find the mother nearby that is injured or dead.

"A lot of the time those animals don't need help and we need to take our emotions out of it."