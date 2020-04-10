Burst pipe floods wildlife care centre

Pam Novak was starting morning chores Wednesday at the Atlantic Wildlife Institute.

"I noticed a waterfall of water coming out from the side of one of our buildings," Novak, director of the charity near Sackville that rescues and rehabilitates injured or orphaned wildlife, said in an interview.

An old water line that had been capped had burst in one of the institute's main buildings.

It inundated a treatment and medical supply room with water, mud and insulation. It also affected a room where animal feed is stored.

Novak called it a shocking mess to discover.

The damage hasn't stopped the institute's work but has added stress at a time when fundraising is already down for charities.

An orphaned red fox kit recently arrived at the institute and is under its care. (Submitted/Atlantic Wildlife Institute)

The institute is approaching its busy season, when baby animals are born and may be found orphaned.

The first orphaned animal of the season, a red fox, has recently arrived, she said.

The building with the water damage is housing birds of prey, such as great horned owls and barred owls.

Novak said the institute is the only wildlife rehabilitation centre licensed in New Brunswick.

A painted turtle at the institute receiving care for a fractured shell. (Submitted/Atlantic Wildlife Institute)

The institute is still trying to figure out what it will do to repair the damage.

It was one of the older buildings on the site that already needed some repair work.

"This now just puts it over the top of not being able to do some slight repairs — we're going to have to do some major renovations going into spring when the weather is a little bit better," Novak said.

She expects the work will involve ripping up a floor, replacing a sill, and adding a new sub-floor, new tiling, new walls and new cabinets.

Unsure of cost

Novak isn't sure of the cost yet. The institute usually tries to do as much repair work itself as possible to reduce labour costs. However, the materials will likely be costly.

The coronavirus pandemic provides an added challenge. She said businesses that would usually offer support may not be available because they are closed or operating with reduced staff.

Novak said anyone who may want to help can donate to the charity.

She also said people with skills that could be useful in making repairs, or are with a business that could help, can contact the organization.