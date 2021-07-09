Atlantic Nationals offers scaled-back version of Moncton car show this year
Organizers are already working on a full five-day 'automotive extravaganza' for 2022
Thousands of car enthusiasts from across North America were disappointed last summer, when the Atlantic Nationals car show was cancelled because of COVID-19.
The show, held in Moncton, attracts about 2,000 owners of classic cars, and thousands of other people who want to see them during five days of cruising, events and live entertainment.
Atlantic Nationals chair Bill Doherty had no choice but to cancel the 2020 show, and planning for this summer was a challenge because of changing phases of COVID-19 recovery and related restrictions.
"There's been an incredible amount of interest in the Atlantic Nationals throughout the entire pandemic," Doherty said. "You know, 'What are we going to do?' 'Where are we at?' 'How does this impact us. 'What are we going to see?' And so on."
Doherty said the organizers have come up with a scaled-back version of the show for 2021. Instead of five days, the show will consist of two events — a biweekly cruising event that runs all summer, and a two-day show at Centennial Park in late August.
"Think of it as Atlantic Nationals lite, I guess."
There will be a biweekly "Hagerty Atlantic Nationals City Cruise," which started Saturday night and will run until Sept. 18.
"People get in their car at their home. They stay in the car, they cruise the cruise route and return home. Get to see some people along the way, and if they get out or have the ice cream, or whatever … they're following all the guidelines with their masks on and so on at this time."
There will also be a two-day "Atlantic Nationals Fun Run 2021" at Centennial Park on Aug. 21 and 22.
"What you'll see is not dissimilar to what you'd normally see on the two days in Centennial Park of the five-day show, where people would come in and park their cars," he said.
There were 398 car owners pre-registered for 2020, and they'll be welcome to display their cars for the public. Doherty expects more people to sign up now that events have been solidified.
Registration will be done online this year instead of in person. And any remaining COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
"Centennial Park is large enough that you can social distance very comfortably, enjoy the scenery, enjoy the cars, see folks that they haven't seen, particularly this year because a lot of people haven't seen people in a couple of years."
Doherty hopes the two events give car enthusiasts a taste of what they usually enjoy each July.
And organizers are firing on all cylinders for next year's event.
"We are planning for a full five-day Atlantic Nationals Automotive Extravaganza in 2022," Doherty said.
"We expect that we're going to see people that we haven't seen for a long time and a lot of people we haven't seen before."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?