Atlantic Nationals offers scaled-back version of Moncton car show this year

Thousands of car enthusiasts from across North America were disappointed last summer, when the Atlantic Nationals car show was cancelled because of COVID-19.

The show, held in Moncton, attracts about 2,000 owners of classic cars, and thousands of other people who want to see them during five days of cruising, events and live entertainment.

Atlantic Nationals chair Bill Doherty had no choice but to cancel the 2020 show, and planning for this summer was a challenge because of changing phases of COVID-19 recovery and related restrictions.

"There's been an incredible amount of interest in the Atlantic Nationals throughout the entire pandemic," Doherty said. "You know, 'What are we going to do?' 'Where are we at?' 'How does this impact us. 'What are we going to see?' And so on."

Bill Doherty, chair of the Atlantic Nationals, says organizers are looking forward to a full five-day event next summer. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

Doherty said the organizers have come up with a scaled-back version of the show for 2021. Instead of five days, the show will consist of two events — a biweekly cruising event that runs all summer, and a two-day show at Centennial Park in late August.

"Think of it as Atlantic Nationals lite, I guess."

There will be a biweekly "Hagerty Atlantic Nationals City Cruise," which started Saturday night and will run until Sept. 18.

"People get in their car at their home. They stay in the car, they cruise the cruise route and return home. Get to see some people along the way, and if they get out or have the ice cream, or whatever … they're following all the guidelines with their masks on and so on at this time."

The Atlantic Nationals Automotive Extravaganza attracts about 2,000 classic car owners each year. (CBC News)

There will also be a two-day "Atlantic Nationals Fun Run 2021" at Centennial Park on Aug. 21 and 22.

"What you'll see is not dissimilar to what you'd normally see on the two days in Centennial Park of the five-day show, where people would come in and park their cars," he said.

There were 398 car owners pre-registered for 2020, and they'll be welcome to display their cars for the public. Doherty expects more people to sign up now that events have been solidified.

Registration will be done online this year instead of in person. And any remaining COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

"Centennial Park is large enough that you can social distance very comfortably, enjoy the scenery, enjoy the cars, see folks that they haven't seen, particularly this year because a lot of people haven't seen people in a couple of years."

Classic cars and hod rods lined Main Street in July 2018. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Doherty hopes the two events give car enthusiasts a taste of what they usually enjoy each July.

And organizers are firing on all cylinders for next year's event.

"We are planning for a full five-day Atlantic Nationals Automotive Extravaganza in 2022," Doherty said.

"We expect that we're going to see people that we haven't seen for a long time and a lot of people we haven't seen before."