Lockdown at Renous prison lifted after 2 days

The lockdown at the Atlantic Institution in Renous was lifted Thursday afternoon, says Correctional Service Canada.

The federal maximum security prison 40 kilometres southwest of Miramichi is resuming normal operations. It was put on lockdown Tuesday so staff could conduct an "exceptional search."

Visiting was limited during the lockdown but resumed Thursday.

An exceptional search is conducted when there's suspicion of contraband or illicit drugs in the prison.

"Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone," the agency said in a media release.

"CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions."

Last week, a lockdown at Dorchester Penitentiary lasted six days, also because of an exceptional search.

Prisoners are confined to their cells during a lockdown.