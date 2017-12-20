Atlantic Institution in Renous on lockdown

The Atlantic Institution in Renous was put on lockdown Tuesday morning, says Correctional Service Canada.

The lockdown, now in its second day, was put in place so staff could conduct an "exceptional search" at the federal maximum security prison located about 40 kilometres southwest of Miramichi.

"The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates," the news release said. "Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so."

A representative of the Atlantic Institution was not immediately available for comment.

The lockdown was ordered at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The situation comes about a week after a six-day lockdown at the Dorchester Penitentiary ended. The federal multi-level security prison was also put on lockdown so an exceptional search could be performed.

A six-day lockdown at Dorchester Penitentiary ended last week. (Correctional Service Canada/Flicker)

The Dorchester prison said an exceptional search takes place when security information suggests there may be contraband or illicit drugs in the institution. Prisoners are confined to their cells during the lockdown.

The lockdown in Renous could affect visiting, the correctional service said, and visitors are asked to contact the prison beforehand.