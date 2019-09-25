Correctional Service Canada investigates death of 22-year-old inmate in Renous prison

Correctional Service Canada is investigating the death of a 22-year-old inmate of the prison in Renous at an off-site hospital on Sept. 20.

His death is not considered suspicious, Libby Dutcher, acting assistant warden of management services for the Atlantic Institution, said Wednesday.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered during an "incident" in his cell at the maximum security prison on Sept. 16 at around 2 p.m., she said, declining to release any other details.

The RCMP are not investigating, said Dutcher.

The inmate, who had been serving a sentence of three years and three months for robbery since Dec. 1, 2016, was due to be released in January, she said.

His next of kin have been notified.

"We're taking it very seriously and it is a tragedy, for sure," said Dutcher.

Asked why his death wasn't announced for five days, she said officials were working on finalizing the details of the news release.

The government website says the Atlantic Institution has a triangular design, with direct observation cell ranges in older units and reduced movement out of the unit for newly constructed units.

The prison houses up to 331 male offenders.

Correctional Service Canada reviews the circumstances of any deaths in custody.