With Atlantic hurricane season underway, EMO advises New Brunswickers to be prepared

The latest storms brewing in the Atlantic aren't forecast to have much of an impact on the province, but that doesn't mean New Brunswickers shouldn't be preparing for this year's hurricane season.

While the season began June 1, "this time of year we are sort of in the heart of hurricane season," said Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization.

He's reminding people to have their 72-hour-preparedness kit ready and to make an evacuation plan, in case it becomes necessary.

"It runs through the end of November. So even if Franklin happens to miss us, the season isn't over. So people need to be prepared."

As of Monday afternoon, Franklin is off the southeast coast of the United States, while Idalia is in the Straits of Yucatán between Mexico and Cuba. (CBC)

Currently there are two storms in the Atlantic being tracked by the National Hurricane Centre: Franklin, which is off the southeast coast of the United States, and Idalia, which is in the Straits of Yucatán between Mexico and Cuba.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says neither storm is forecast to bring much in the way of bad weather to New Brunswick.

"We have rain courtesy of a front on Wednesday … part of the energy from this front will help keep Franklin out to sea and well off the Nova Scotia coastline," said Simpkin.

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization is reminding people to have their 72-hour-preparedness kit ready and to make an evacuation plan in case it becomes necessary. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Earlier this month, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its Atlantic hurricane season forecast to indicate a 60 per cent chance of an "above normal" season, with upwards of 21 named storms possible, the average being 14.

Hurricanes aren't anything new for the region.

According to the NOAA, 240 hurricanes hit Canada between 1850 and 2017, with the Atlantic region sitting in a prime location to experience these storms.

Structures along the coast in Caissie Cape, sustained damage from post-tropical storm Fiona last year. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

Some of these storms can also be quite damaging, with last year's Fiona ranking among the worst.

The U.K. charity Christian Aid listed Fiona as one of the 10 most costly climate disasters of last year, at nearly $4 billion in damages.

Downey said all New Brunswickers should prepare a 72-hour kit, which is meant to provide necessities.

Some important items to include:

Water,

Non-perishable food,

Prescription medications,

Flashlight,

Battery-powered radio,

Cash.

Downey said this kit should be adjusted according to every family's specific needs.

"If you have an infant, for example, you probably need some diapers," said Downey.

"If you have pets, you'll need [pet] food."

While Franklin is forecast to maintain hurricane status as it travels north, it's not expected to have much impact on the province. (CBC)

It's also important to make sure you have enough fuel, either for your vehicle in case evacuations are ordered, or for generators.

Downey also said it's important to stay up to date on the weather and any related news.

"What we see is people who aren't listening to information, they're not taking it in, they're not acting on their best interest," said Downey.

