Growing lines at New Brunswick border as Atlantic bubble arrives

The Atlantic bubble opened Friday morning, and hundreds of cars are already lined up to get into New Brunswick at the busiest entry point, the Aulac checkpoint at the border with Nova Scotia.

Cars are kept to one lane to allow commercial traffic to be waved through more quickly.

Anyone travelling between provinces on Friday should expect some delays. Despite the wide open travel now allowed among the four Atlantic provinces, each has its own rules for people coming in. What isn't required now is automatic self-isolation for 14 days.

Carl Urquhart, New Brunswick's public safety minister, said he's expecting to see quite a rush of travellers Friday and Saturday.

"I know at 1 a.m. as soon as they opened up the Confederation Bridge they had an hour wait, same with Aulac," Urquhart told Information Morning Fredericton. "They wanted to get in and get their summer started."

It was taking a few minutes Friday morning for New Brunswick peace officers to process each car at the Aulac checkpoint. (Kate Letterick )

In New Brunswick, it has been taking a few minutes to get people in each vehicle through the process.

Peace officers are asking all non-commercial travellers to show proof of residency within Atlantic Canada.

They also have to answer questions and be screened for COVID-19. Traveller's contact information is being collected in case of an outbreak.

While not required, people traveling into New Brunswick can print and fill out a questionnaire from the government of New Brunswick's website to save a few minutes during screening.

Urquhart said there was talk of having all the provinces follow the same guidelines, but each province's residents brought different concerns to the attention of their governments.

"There are certain conditions that each province wants to put in and we respect that and they respect ours."

The other three provinces also require proof of Atlantic residency.

Tents are set up and non-commercial vehicles are being stopped to answer screening questions and to provide proof of Atlantic residency. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

On Wednesday, when people were only allowed in for an essential purpose or if they fell under certain exceptions, 2,645 personal vehicles and 2,679 commercial vehicles came into the province through seven entry points .

Aulac saw 965 personal vehicles and 1,100 commercial cross from Nova Scotia.

Restrictions still apply to travel from Quebec and the border with the U.S. is closed to most personal travel.

New Brunswick has gone nine days without seeing a new case of COVID-19, and has only three active cases.