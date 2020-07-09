Only 23% of New Brunswickers comfortable welcoming Atlantic visitors, survey suggests

Less than a quarter of New Brunswickers are comfortable welcoming Atlantic Canadians as visitors to the province as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a survey conducted for the Department of Tourism in mid-May suggests.

A total of 400 adults were asked to rank their comfort level with welcoming visitors on a 10-point scale, where 10 is "extremely comfortable" and one is "not at all comfortable."

Twenty-three per cent chose one of the top three scores (8-10) when asked about welcoming visitors from the other Atlantic provinces, the survey results from the Atlantic Quarterly show.

The Department of Tourism did not respond to a request Monday to release the raw survey data, including how many people said they were not at all comfortable allowing travellers from Nova Scotia, P.E.I. or Newfoundland and Labrador to enter the province.

This is the second week of the Atlantic bubble, allowing people from the Atlantic provinces to travel within the region for non-essential reasons without having to self-isolate for 14 days after crossing a provincial boundary.

New Brunswick has had checkpoints at its Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Quebec borders since March 25. The Atlantic bubble was portrayed as a big step in recovery after much of the economy was shut down because of the coronavirus.

According to the tourism survey, more New Brunswickers felt comfortable welcoming visitors from other parts of the province than their Atlantic neighbours, as of mid-May, which was when the COVID-19 curve had been flattened in New Brunswick and just before the outbreak in the Campbellton region began.

Nearly half of respondents — 48 per cent — chose one of the three highest comfort scores when asked their sentiment about having people visit from within New Brunswick.

When asked about welcoming visitors from other parts of Canada and the United States, where COVID-19 case counts remain high, the comfort levels dropped to 12 per cent and eight per cent respectively.

Many people are taking advantage of the Atlantic bubble. Traffic was backed up for about five kilometres entering New Brunswick on July 9. (CBC/Alexandre Silberman)

As of Monday, New Brunswick has only one active case of the respiratory disease, a person in their 40s in the Fredericton region.

Before that case was announced on July 9, the province had gone just over two weeks with no new cases.

The case is travel-related, but not related to the Atlantic bubble, Public Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane has said. He would not specify where the individual had travelled from.

Canadian bubble uncertain

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said Monday a new case on the island, while not related to the opening of the Atlantic bubble or to seasonal residents, could affect the possibility of a Canadian bubble.

The man in his 40s, who had travelled to P.E.I. on WestJet Flight 654 from Toronto on July 2 and initially tested negative for the coronavirus, is a health-care worker at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. Contact tracing has identified 100 patients and 125 staff at the hospital so far, plus three personal contacts.

"Although ultimately it's not my decision, I believe it would be premature today to be considering a further loosening of our border restrictions and encouraging broader travel," Morrison told reporters.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said last week it's too early to set a date for opening the province to the rest of Canada. He wants to see how the Atlantic bubble works first, he said.

The premiers had initially talked about July 17 as a possible target, according to Higgs, but nothing was firm.

Travel intentions

The tourism survey, which also measured the travel intentions of New Brunswickers, found 22 per cent have cancelled all their summer travel plans. Thirty-eight per cent said they would be adjusting their plans and staying closer to home.

When asked about the likelihood of travelling this summer or fall if travel bans are lifted, 87 per cent said they definitely or probably would travel within New Brunswick.

Fifty-one per cent said they definitely or probably would travel within Prince Edward Island or Nova Scotia, while 38 per cent said within Canada, but outside the Maritimes.

Only 10 per cent said they expected to travel outside of Canada, according to the survey results.

Again, the Department of Tourism did not respond to a request Monday to release the raw data.

Travel concerns

The biggest travel concern, according to the survey, was visitors from other locations coming to New Brunswick, with 80 per cent of respondents answering yes.

Other travel concerns included:

Whether businesses will have safety/physical distancing protocols in place: 57 per cent.

That there will be restrictive cancellation policies in place: 52 per cent.

It will be difficult to know whether businesses are open: 51 per cent.

The majority of respondents, 81 per cent, said they would likely avoid crowds when travelling.

Nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) said they would likely choose outdoor activities, such as kayaking, hiking or sightseeing.

And just over half (55 per cent) said they would likely choose indoor activities, such as museums, restaurants or theatres.