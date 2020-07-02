What you need to know as Atlantic bubble begins Friday

The Atlantic bubble starts Friday, allowing travellers from within the four provinces to cross borders without having to self-isolate for 14 days, but each province has its own set of rules for visitors.

All will require proof of residency. One has a form that has to be filled out in advance. And one won't be doing any screening for COVID-19.

Here is what you need to know before you go.

In New Brunswick, peace officers will still stop every non-commercial vehicle at the border and ask travellers to identify themselves and to provide proof of residence, said Coreen Enos, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety.

Government-issued photo identification, such as a driver's licence, can satisfy both requirements, she said.

Some of the other documents that can establish identification include: a health card, birth certificate, Old Age Security identification card, immigration documents, confirmation of permanent residence, and a citizenship certificate.

Acceptable proof of residency can include: a utility bill, a student ID card, a work permit or study permit.

Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms by answering questions about their health and recent travel history, said Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart.

Officers will also collect travellers' contact information for public health purposes.

New Brunswick has gone nine days with no new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are still three active cases of the respiratory disease in the province, including two people in intensive care in hospital.

New system coming 'soon'

All of the information collected by border officials is currently recorded manually, said Urquhart. But the provincial government plans to launch a new system that will "assist travellers coming into New Brunswick and will expedite things at the border," he said in an emailed statement.

It's unclear whether the new system will involve an online form that has to be filled out in advance.

"Additional details surrounding this will be available soon," Urquhart said.

The province saw a "significant influx of traffic" when it began allowing property owners and family members to visit New Brunswick a month ago, said Enos.

The government has increased staffing levels at the border crossings in anticipation of the Atlantic bubble.

Still, "travellers should be prepared for delays," she said.

No self-declaration in Nova Scotia

To enter Nova Scotia, visitors from the other Atlantic provinces will have to show proof of residency to provincial officials when entering at highway borders, airports or ferries.

Every adult will need to show either a driver's licence, government identification card, health card, or a utility bill or bank statement with a valid Atlantic Canadian address.

No self-declaration form will be required.

"Businesses and communities are looking forward to welcoming Atlantic Canadian visitors," Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement Thursday.

"We've worked hard to get to the point where we can welcome our neighbours safely and it's important for everyone to respect the public health guidelines."

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said Thursday many people are still nervous about COVID-19. (CBC)

Another new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Nova Scotia on Thursday — the third case in three days, bringing the total number of active cases to three.

The temporary foreign worker from Mexico was self-isolating when they developed symptoms.

"I know many people are still nervous about this virus. Our visitors may be, too," Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

"We can make their visits a safe experience for everyone by being patient and kind, by practising good hand hygiene, distancing and by wearing a mask when you can't stay six feet apart."

Online form in advance for P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island has an online self-declaration form visitors from the other three Atlantic provinces must fill out in order to enter from the Northumberland Strait either by via the Confederation Bridge or the Caribou-Wood Islands ferry.

The form includes spaces where Atlantic bubble visitors must provide:

Their residence.

Arrival and departure date and contact information.

The names of all travellers in the vehicle.

A health declaration asking about any possible COVID-19 risk.

Anyone arriving in P.E.I. will be organized into different lanes depending on whether they are tourists, Islanders, or essential workers, for example, and will be met by health screeners, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has said. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has said the form should be submitted a day or two before people begin their journey.

Travellers should also print off a copy of the completed form to take with them, said Morrison. The declarations will be verified at the point of entry, she said.

The Island's last confirmed case of COVID-19 was on April 28.

No health screening in N.L.

To enter Newfoundland and Labrador, two pieces of identification will be required to verify that the traveller is a resident of one of the Atlantic provinces, said Tina Newhook, director of communications for Health and Community Services. One piece of identification must include an address.

In addition, visitors must also complete the contact information section on the province's self-declaration forms.

"We are not conducting health screening or a questionnaire upon entry," Newhook said in an emailed statement.

"We are advising those who enter to contact 811 (Newfoundland and Labrador's HealthLine) should they become symptomatic."

Thursday marked 35 days without a new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, and 15 days since the last active case recovered.

People from outside Atlantic Canada are welcome to visit the four provinces, but they are still required to self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive.

If they have self-isolated in one Atlantic province, they may enter another one without self-isolating again.