N.B. political parties offer cautious approaches to bubble expansion

New Brunswick's political leaders say they would proceed cautiously in opening up travel to the province, as the election campaign puts any expansion of the Atlantic bubble on hold.

But they offer differing approaches to easing pandemic travel restrictions.

Green Party Leader David Coon wants strict criteria from Public Health around infection rates across Canada. Until the situation improves, he doesn't want the province to consider significant changes.

In the meantime, however, Coon said the province should consider creating additional exceptions for close family members. That could include case-by-case applications, criteria and a registration process to permit visits without 14 days in self-isolation.

"We need to start building some of that in to recognize the tremendous hardship that is occurring in some families without the ability to be together under certain situations," he said.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said he wants to see case numbers in other parts of the country match the situation in Atlantic Canada. He would be open to expanding travel if infection rates and community transmission are low.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin would be open to expanding travel if infection rates and community transmission are low elsewhere. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"I cannot and will not advocate for any type of lockdown again," he said. "I think we have to allow ourselves to function as a society, and our economy has taken a major hit because of the first lockdown. We certainly can't afford another one. "

The Alliance leader continues to oppose a recent decision to expand New Brunswick's travel bubble to two border communities in Quebec on Aug. 1, allowing residents of those areas to enter without self-isolating.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers said he would closely follow the advice of Public Health in determining when New Brunswick can safely open to Canada-wide travel.

"I think we should be extra careful given the fact that our children are returning to schools," he said.

NDP Leader Mackenzie Thomason said New Brunswick needs to look at positivity rates, number of tests being done, and availability of tests in other provinces.

Premier Stephen McNeil said Nova Scotia could potentially open to the rest of Canada without the Atlantic bubble. (Province of Nova Scotia)

Under the Atlantic travel bubble, residents of the four provinces have been able to travel within the region without having to self-isolate for 14 days.

New Brunswick has placed tighter restrictions, only allowing people from outside the bubble who have family in the province, own property, or are moving. These people are still required to self-isolate for 14 days. There also also work and compassionate exemptions.

Talks of expanding travel had been going on before Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs called a Sept. 14 snap election. Now there is no clear timeline or plan.

"I think certainly starting up with schools, universities, international students coming, it's important to maintain our restrictions until we see that that's looked after," Higgs said last week. "I don't see any changes."

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers says he isn't concerned about Nova Scotia's talk of opening up alone, regardless of the position taken by other Atlantic provinces. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Calls for formal bubble agreement

As the election campaign rolls along, Nova Scotia is beginning to consider opening up travel to the rest of Canada — even if New Brunswick doesn't give it the green light.

"Obviously, it would be ideal if we can all go together, but if that's not possible we'll look at our own epidemiology and potentially go at it alone," Premier Stephen McNeil said at a news conference last week.

Even if Nova Scotia moves ahead, Higgs said he's hopeful the two provinces can "stay synched up," and he would like to see stricter controls at the Halifax airport to track travellers.

Vickers said he doesn't see McNeil's talk of moving forward without New Brunswick as a concern.

"We wouldn't impede his wishes or his direction," the Liberal leader said.

Green Party Leader David Coon wants a formal agreement for the Atlantic bubble. (Logan Perley/CBC)

But Austin and Coon would want more stringent travel screening at the Nova Scotia border if that province opened its doors wider.

The leaders of the Green Party and NDP are both calling for a formalized bubble agreement.

For complete coverage | Links to all New Brunswick votes 2020 stories

"I would strongly consider reworking the Atlantic bubble to exclude Nova Scotia," Thomason said.

Coon wants the Atlantic provinces to move together on changes — including Canada-wide travel without self-isolation requirements. He would advocate for that to be part of an agreement.

"I was quite appalled when this was set up through basically an agreement over a phone call or a zoom call, that officials were then not directed to formalize it, so it was ironclad," he said.