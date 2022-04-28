N.B. authors, illustrators make a splash on Atlantic Book Awards shortlist

The Atlantic Book Awards and Festival has released its 2022 awards shortlist and New Brunswick authors, illustrators and publishers have made an impressive showing.

Of the 28 nominated authors and three illustrators, eight are from New Brunswick and are vying for six of 12 prizes, including one nominee for the Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award.

Valued at $30,000, the Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award is one of the richest prizes in Canadian literature.

Fredericton publisher Goose Lane Editions leads the nominations list, with nine nominations in total.

The 36 books shortlisted for 12 awards to be presented during the festival, announced last week during the Atlantic Spotlight at the Frye Festival in Moncton, represent a wide range of books from Atlantic Canada, including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and children's books.

The New Brunswick nominees are as follows:

Amber McMillan , The Running Trees, Goose Lane Editions. The Fredericton author is nominated for the Alistair MacLeod Prize for Short Fiction.



Triny Finlay , Myself a Paperclip, Goose Lane Editions. The Fredericton author is nominated for the J. M. Abraham Atlantic Poetry Award.



Rebecca Salazar , Sulphurtongue, Penguin Random House. The Fredericton author is nominated for the J. M. Abraham Atlantic Poetry Award.



Jodie Callaghan , The Train, Second Story Press. The Mi'gmaw author and storyteller is from the Listuguj First Nation and is nominated for the Ann Connor Brimer Award for Children's Literature.



Réjean Roy , Le Géant du Nord Canadien, Bouton d'or Acadie. The Saint-Laurent du Nord illustrator is nominated for the Lillian Shepherd Memorial Award for Excellence in Illustration.



David Huebert , Chemical Valley, Biblioasis. The University of New Brunswick professor is nominated for the Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award.



Ardath Whynacht , Insurgent Love: Abolition and Domestic Homicide, Fernwood Publishing. The Mount Allison professor is nominated for the Atlantic Book Award for Scholarly Writing.



, Insurgent Love: Abolition and Domestic Homicide, Fernwood Publishing. The Mount Allison professor is nominated for the Atlantic Book Award for Scholarly Writing. Gabriel Hrynick, co-author, The Archaeology of the Atlantic Northeast, University of Toronto Press. The University of New Brunswick associate professor is nominated for the Atlantic Book Award for Scholarly Writing.

The winners will be announced on June 9 as part of the Atlantic Book Awards Festival in Halifax. The awards ceremony will also be live streamed.

The full shortlist of 2022 nominees can be found at the awards' website at atlanticbookawards.ca