US businessman donates gear to help rural NB community club

The Seaview Community Club in the tiny Bay of Fundy community of Black River doesn't have a staff or any kind of municipal funding.

The club gets by with volunteers, catering, facility rentals and the occasional provincial grant.

Money is always tight, so there was no way to replace the backboards for the basketball court after they rusted out completely.

Such jobs gets done by improvising, and that's what volunteer Jeff Hines was doing last fall when he tried to restore the heavy steel backboards on his own.

One of them, riddled with rust holes, was too far gone. He spent hours sanding down the second board while seeking advice online through a Reddit forum frequented by auto body workers.

The advice wasn't encouraging. It would take too much work to get it back into shape. Then a man named Jon D'Amato of Atlanta, Ga. weighed in.

He would buy the club new backboards, along with the rims, nets and even some basketballs.

"He said it was coming but I didn't tell anybody about it," said Hines, a graduate student at UNB. "He was just a random guy on the internet who I never met, so I was skeptical."

Atlanta businessman, Jon D'Amato. He 'saw an opportunity' to help out. (Marketsphere )

A few days later, Seaview treasurer Raymona Dow got a card in the mail saying there was a parcel addressed to the club waiting at the post office.

When she opened it she found two basketballs.

"It was like a total mystery," recalls Dow. "I thought, well isn't that lovely."

A few days later another member of the club executive found a cluster of large packages waiting on the club's covered porch.

She dragged them inside the building.

When opened they found modern Plexiglas backboards, rims and nets. The basketball court was back in business.

Reached by CBC, Jon D'Amato gives the credit to Hines.

"I was really inspired by the dedication he had to help out the community centre," said D'Amato.

"So really, he's the backbone of this thing. If he hadn't taken on that initial initiative, if he hadn't been out there trying to scour to find sources on how to repair these things, none of this would have come together."

D'Amato, managing partner at the business consulting firm, MarketSphere, has had what he describes as "a bit of a passion" for mechanical repair work since high school, and likes to keep his hand in when it comes to DIY car maintenance.

Seaview volunteer Jeff Hines with the new backboard and net donated by Jon D'Amato. (Connell Smith, CBC)

When Jeff Hines' Reddit thread showed up on his news feed he took notice.

"I saw an opportunity there," he said.

D'Amato says he knows nothing about Black River, other than it's a beautiful spot where he now has a place to stay if he ever gets a chance to visit.

Hines, who extended that offer, hopes D'Amato's contributions will inspire others.

The chain link fence and the swing set are in need of repairs, the building could use a coat of paint, and nature has completely taken over the volleyball court.

"I kind of hope it's like a continuing trend for this clubhouse. I don't expect any more random donations like that but hopefully something else from somebody a little bit more local would be nice."