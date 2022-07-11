Early morning blaze destroys Atholville furniture store

A furniture store in Atholville was gutted by an early morning fire Monday.

About 15 firefighters from the Campbellton, Atholville and Val-d'Amour fire departments were called to the scene of Meubles Klomie Furniture around 3:30 a.m.

Campbellton firefighter Réjean Laplante told Radio-Canada that when crews arrived, the structure was in flames.

By 8:20 a.m., the fire was brought under control, but some units remained at the scene to deal with potential hotspots.

Laplante said the structure and all the goods inside were a write-off.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.