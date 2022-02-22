At-risk New Brunswickers say end of COVID restrictions will mean less 'freedom'

For Elizabeth Doherty, "freedom" in the age of COVID-19 has a different meaning than it does for most New Brunswickers.

We may pine to be free from having to stuff a mask in our pocket to go out, or from having to tap our phones for our vaccination record.

But those policies have given Doherty, a 38-year-old Frederictonian with multiple health issues, the freedom to enjoy something closer to a normal life.

"Do I want to be someone who can just their guard down, willy-nilly, and if these things are lifted, just go do what we did before? For me, it's very scary not knowing who you're sitting beside," she says.

The province's move back to Level 1 last Friday means restaurants, gyms and theatres can go back to full capacity with no distancing.

That makes mask and vaccination requirements all the more important for Doherty if she wants to go out.

Elizabeth Doherty, 38, said COVID-19 restrictions help her live a more normal life. (Submitted)

Because she was born prematurely, she has a complex medical history that includes severe lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema and asthma.

She requires monthly plasma transfusions too — "I have a terrible time fighting off infection" — and doesn't actually know if she has any protection at all from her three doses of vaccine.

"It can sort of be terrifying when you think of that a little bit," she says.

"At least if you choose to go out now, you have some trust in knowing or believing if you go to a restaurant that the people there are going to be asked to show proof of vaccination. … And if they take those [rules] away completely, you're really not going to know."

Doherty isn't alone. The New Brunswick Lung Association says a recent study estimated that 24,800 to 57,000 people in the province have COPD.

And that's just one of the many diseases or treatments that put people at higher risk of severe illness or death if they are infected with COVID.

"A person in my situation with a somewhat suppressed immune system, you really don't know what the effect is going to be when you get the virus," says Alfred Ehrenclou, a 69-year-old Shediac River resident.

He takes arthritis medication that suppresses his body's ability to fight off disease.

"It's likely that you'll have a hard time fighting the virus … but you don't know how serious the effect will be. You don't know how sick you'll get."

Higgs could end restrictions in March

Premier Blaine Higgs says he wants to end the remaining Level 1 restrictions under the province's mandatory order next month.

The timeline for getting rid of mask and proof-of-vaccination mandates, which fall under a separate public health order, isn't as clear. Some provinces have already ended those requirements or have plans to.

Premier Blaine Higgs speaks to Information Morning Fredericton about possible end of Covid-19 restrictions in March.

Health Department spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said in a statement the province will keep promoting vaccinations, including additional doses for immunocompromised people.

He did not answer CBC's question about whether or when vaccinate mandates would be lifted.

"For the most part, high risk populations have been diligently respecting public health restrictions and have been comforted by the presence of restrictions that will prevent them from getting COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill," he said.

"Appropriate recommendations, tailored to risk, will be made for higher risk populations."

Doherty says an end to vaccine mandates will be "even more constricting or restraining" than what she experiences now because of the increased risk.

With proof-of-vaccination requirements in place, Ehrenclou has felt safe enough to treat himself to occasional stops at Notre Dame de Parkton, a favourite Moncton restaurant, when he's in the city to run errands.

Alfred Ehrenclou, 69, said proof-of-vaccination requirements mean he can treat himself to a meal at his favourite Moncton restaurant. (Jacques Poitras/CBC via Google Meet)

He knows there's still a chance of infection with the Omicron variant, even with the three doses of vaccine he's had, but he calculates that the risk is low enough if people around him have to be vaccinated.

"I would definitely think twice before I went out to eat if I knew they were stopping the vaccination requirements."

Susan and Bert Steeves of Saint John say they'll have to forgo their cherished trips to the gym that vaccine mandates made possible.

"It's very important to get out and associate with other people," says Susan.

"If you can't get out and spend time with other people doing activities you enjoy, you kind of say, 'What's the point of going through all this' if you can't start enjoying a normal life?"

The couple, who are both triple-dosed, has been in Toronto since early January when Bert had a double lung transplant. He's now on anti-rejection medication that Susan says "knocks down" his immune system.

Susan and Bert Steeves have been in Toronto since early January, when Bert had a double lung transplant. (Submitted)

"I've got to be hyper-vigilant," Bert says. "I don't even want to catch a cold. If you sneeze, I leave the room."

They expect to be back in New Brunswick in April and will probably avoid the gym if vaccine mandates are lifted.

"We would have to continue to protect ourselves very carefully, and that unfortunately would mean no dining out, or going to facilities where we couldn't feel more safe and secure."

Bert says he knows Higgs is in a hurry to give New Brunswickers their freedom back, but he worries the premier is basing that on the public's, or his own, impatience with restrictions.

"Everybody thinks, 'Oh my God, it's been two years.' Well, you get to a certain age and two years doesn't mean a hell of lot," Bert says.

"What scares the hell out of me is politicians playing doctor. What are the medicals saying? I don't care what Higgs says. He's got an opinion, same as I do. He's got maybe better advice, but if he's not taking that advice, it's not worth a damn."

Going out will require extra caution

An end to remaining restrictions will require Doherty, Ehrenclou and the Steeves to weigh every potential outing carefully.

Susan Steeves says she's hopeful 2023 will be the year she and Bert can go back to spending time with people "without fear."

Doherty says she will probably become "even more reclusive," with the toughest call being her graduation from St. Thomas University in May, if there's no vaccine or mask requirement.

After overcoming all her health challenges so that she could return to school and earn her degree in her late thirties, "I desperately want to graduate on a stage. I don't want to graduate over Zoom," she says.

"Years ago, I took for granted, it's going to be on stage … and as much as I want that desperately to happen this May, it may not. And while that idea is heartbreaking to me, the reality is is that it might really be the safest place to do it at home."

She hopes Higgs and other decision-makers will keep that in mind when they talk about freedom.

Being near people who may not be vaccinated "is essentially taking away the freedom" of people like her, she says.

"I understand the desire. People, I think, are tired. They're fatigued of the different rules and regulations for various reasons, but the impact of lifting some of those really can be a matter of life and death for some people."