Plastic penguins and adaptive mice, toys and tools help those with disabilities

Dale Nash performed open heart surgery on a singing penguin Tuesday morning.

A singing toy penguin, that is.

Instead of a scalpel, he used a soldering iron, all in the name of making this delightful toy more accessible for a child with disabilities. The activation buttons on the penguin's flippers might be to difficult to reach for children with low dexterity, said Nash, so he opened it up to add an external switch to make it simpler to use.

Fredericton program is working to make toys more accessible for children with disabilities Duration 2:09 Makers Making Change is adapting toys for children with disabilities. For the past three months, they've been adapting regular toys into ones that include more accessible switches, and are set to make about 100 accessible toys to send to the IWK Health Centre.

Nash is an employee in the Fredericton office of the Neil Squire Society, an organization that uses technology to help those with disabilities. The British Colombia-based organization brought the Makers Making Change program to the city three months ago and it's working to adapt about 100 toys to make them more accessible.

Nash, who is used to working with his hands as a former mechanic, said it takes him about 30 minutes to adapt a toy.

"I work with my hands all the time, and this stuff kind of comes easy for me," he said.

Nash and other volunteers are dedicated to their tasks. When the toys are ready, they are sent to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

For Nash, it's personal.

He wanted to give back to the IWK because his brother spent time there, and Nash saw this as a great opportunity.

"For me, my little brother spent his first five years basically at the IWK, and once I knew where the toys were going to go … it was a way for me to be able to give back," he said.

Makers Making Change has been working on assistive technology since 1995 and not just for toys. The program also works on items such as a mouth-controlled computer mouse, a cup holder for a wheelchair, and even a one-handed PS5 controller modification.

Nash adds an accessible switch to a toy penguin so children with low dexterity can turn it on more easily. (Patrick Richard/CBC)

The items are made available at a lower cost than can be found in the online marketplace. That's because they save money by 3-D printing some components such as switches, and the tools needed for the work are bought with donated money.

Courtney Cameron, the eastern coordinator at Neil Squire based in Halifax, said prices for assistive technology are generally high because they are part of a niche market.

While one in five Canadians have disabilities, according to Statistics Canada, Cameron said fewer have spinal injuries, which is the main market for a mouth-controlled computer mouse. And the lip-sync — a joystick mouse that can be controlled by mouth — is priced at $3,470 at one online site, but Makers Making Change sells it for around $300.

"A 300 per cent markup is crazy," Cameron said. "And it's also often misunderstood that people think that there's a lot of funding for assistive technology or assistive devices, and there's not a ton out there."

The program recently received a Fredericton Community Foundation grant for $6,500, which Cameron said will help with affordability because it helps keep their costs down.

"Oftentimes people are having to pick and choose what they can afford to buy for their assistive devices. So the affordability piece is a huge, huge part of it," she said.

Courtney Cameron, the eastern coordinator for Makers Making Change based in Halifax, said a recent grant a Fredericton community grant for $6,500 will help keep their costs down. (Submitted by Courtney Cameron )

Cameron says the Makers Making Change website also has an open-source library of more than 150 items available across the country.

"We get volunteers actually building devices and putting their time into creating some really useful assistive devices or adaptive toys that we can then give to people with disabilities free of charge."

As for Dale Nash, his favourite part of the process is finishing the toy after having sorted out all the little bugs.

"It's very, very tedious at times to make sure everything is being sorted in the right spot … so it's a super satisfying feeling when it's finished and ready for the kids."