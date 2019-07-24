Chiefs primed to talk federal election on Day 2 of AFN assembly

The 2019 federal election will be front and centre during the second day of talks at the Assembly of First Nations' 40th annual general assembly Wednesday in Fredericton.

First Nations leaders from across the country will hear from representatives of four political parties and discuss key issues leading into the October election.

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde made it clear Tuesday he plans to influence party platforms and advocate on issues such as restorative justice, life beyond the Indian Act and fiscal Crown-Indigenous relations.

But Bellegarde told reporters the No. 1 issue is climate change. And that sentiment was shared by the chiefs, who declared a "global climate emergency" in a resolution passed Tuesday.

The resolution calls for "urgent and transformative" action from federal and provincial governments to keep global warming below 1.5 C and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

"These issues are not just First Nations issues, these are Canada's issues," Bellegarde said.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Conservative MP Cathy McLeod and NDP MP Guy Caron are scheduled to address the assembly separately Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m. AT.

The agenda also earmarked time after the MPs to discuss the federal election.

Liberal Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan is slated to speak in the afternoon. Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, spoke and took questions on the first day of the event.

MMIWG report

In other matters, the chiefs will discuss the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in the late morning.

Also, a discussion and resolution session is scheduled in the afternoon for talks on nation building, moving beyond the Indian Act and treaties.

The Assembly of First Nations represents 634 First Nations across Canada. There are 10 regional chiefs, each with a seat on the AFN's executive committee.