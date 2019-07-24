Education focus of key resolutions on Day 3 of AFN assembly

First Nations leaders will discuss significant education issues on the third and final day of talks at the Assembly of First Nations' 40th annual general assembly.

Delegates will vote on resolutions regarding education infrastructure, increased government funding and developing a 10-year treaty education plan on Thursday in Fredericton as the gathering of chiefs from across Canada comes to a close.

Residential schools, day scholars and the 60s Scoop are listed as topics for the 9 a.m. AT plenary session at the Fredericton Convention Centre in the New Brunswick capital.

Afternoon talks will focus on fisheries, sports and culture, as well as the AFN charter renewal. National Chief Perry Bellegarde will give his closing remarks at 4 p.m. before the closing ceremonies.

One draft resolution on education would call on the federal government to provide additional funding in 2020 for First Nations elementary and secondary education.

Another would urge Ottawa to assist in the development of a 10-year implementation plan "that will ensure every school, every grade, and every class has access to Treaty education resources and training." It would also seek to make treaty education mandatory in each provincial and territorial school system.

The chiefs will vote on several resolutions on the final day of the Assembly of First Nations' 40th annual general assembly Thursday in Fredericton. (CBC)

Climate change and water protection were top of mind Tuesday, the first official day of the assembly. The chiefs voted unanimously to declare a global climate emergency.