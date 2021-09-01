78-year-old man charged with assault after alleged case of road rage in Moncton area

A 78-year-old man has been charged with assault in connection with an alleged road rage incident that happened near Moncton last August.

Lawrence Scott faces a single charge of assaulting Mohammed Benyoussef on Aug. 29, 2021, in Ammon, north of the city, according to court documents.

Benyoussef spoke to CBC News last September about the alleged assault, which happened while he was travelling on Ammon Road with his wife and four children in their minivan.

Benyoussef said he was driving toward Moncton, when a pickup truck abruptly exited a driveway, forcing him to move into the oncoming traffic lane to avoid a collision.

Shortly after, the driver of the pickup truck overtook Benyoussef and slammed on his brakes, forcing both vehicles to stop.

A man got out of the truck and approached the minivan while uttering racist insults, said Benyoussef, noting that his family is Muslim, and that his 13-year-old daughter was sitting in the front passenger seat wearing a hijab.

At that point, Benyoussef's daughter began recording the incident with a cellphone and captured video showing the man reach into the driver's side window and grab Benyoussef, leading to a struggle between the two.

After letting go, the man could be seen flicking what appeared to be blood at Benyoussef from an open wound on his arm.

The documents indicate Scott will next appear in court on Feb. 4.