Horizon changes plea to guilty on 2 asbestos-related charges at Fredericton hospital

Horizon Health Network has admitted to workplace safety charges related to the possible exposure of some Fredericton hospital employees to asbestos over a nearly five-year period.

Last month, Regional Health Authority B, better known as Horizon, pleaded not guilty to four WorkSafeNB charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act regarding asbestos at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

A case management conference was scheduled for Thursday to try to reach agreement on certain issues and to reduce the trial time required.

Instead, Horizon changed its plea to guilty on two of the charges — that it failed to acquaint employees with any hazard connected to the handling of asbestos, and failed to adopt the code of practice for working with materials containing asbestos between Nov. 7, 2017, and Oct. 6, 2022.

It's anticipated the Crown will withdraw the other two charges — that it failed to inform employees of the presence of asbestos, and failed to take "every reasonable precaution" to ensure the health and safety of any person having access to or using that place of employment by failing to identify the presence of asbestos, WorkSafeNB spokesperson Laragh Dooley told CBC.

Horizon is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29 at Fredericton provincial court. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Fredericton provincial court Judge Natalie LeBlanc set sentencing over until Jan. 29.

Under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the maximum a company can be fined is $250,000.

Horizon officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

'No risk to patients or staff'

Jeff Carter, Horizon's vice-president of capital assets, operations and infrastructure, previously said "there is absolutely no risk to patients or staff."

According to the WorkSafeNB spokesperson, the asbestos was contained in an area inaccessible to the public, patients, and "most employees."

"Our investigation found that potential exposure to asbestos occurred with employees working in the interstitial space (area between floors)," Dooley told CBC in September.

She did not reveal how many employees were potentially exposed, or what prompted the investigation.