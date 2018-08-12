Artist burned when house went up in flames 'humbled' by support

A Moncton gallery is raising money for artist Ian Saxby, who lost most of his work and almost his life in a house fire in early July.

"I think Ian was lucky to get out of it alive," said Buff Slaney of Moncton's Starving Artist Gallery. "It's something that started really quickly and destroyed his whole home."

'All I could do was just scream'

What Slaney calls a "freak fire" broke out in Saxby's house in Hunters Home west of Moncton on July 5.

Saxby, who is 52, said he was cooking poutine when a "giant fireball" rolled up the kitchen wall to the ceiling.

The Australian native, who moved to the province in 2015, suspects he turned the stove on too high trying to heat up oil in a covered pot.

We were both just there, calling out for help. All the skin was hanging off my arms in strips. I was in shock and didn't notice at first. - Ian Saxby , artist

"The whole wall was instantly on fire," the painter said by phone from the Moncton Hospital on Friday.

Moncton's Starving Artist Gallery has seven of Saxby’s artworks, which he estimates are worth about $15,000. (submitted)

Jumping up to put the pot's lid back on, his legs and arms were badly burned. He made sure his wife, Catherine, got out of the building — now a pile of charred remains — before escaping through the front door.

"We were both just there, calling out for help," Saxby said. "All the skin was hanging off my arms in strips. I was in shock and didn't notice at first."

He once suffered a bad break, one where his bone protruded from his skin, but these burns take the cake, Saxby said.

"All I could do was just scream."

Soon after arriving at the hospital,he was placed in a coma for two weeks.

When he awoke, he had nothing.

Saxby's house, years worth of work, the $20,000 worth of equipment he used to create the work, and his other personal possessions were destroyed. He also doesn't know the whereabouts of one of his cats and believes it may have perished.

Uncertain what comes next

Moncton's Starving Artist Gallery is selling the last remaining seven artworks (submitted)

At the time of the blaze, all he was wearing was underwear and a T-shirt.

"When the ambulance guys arrived, they cut those off me," Saxby said.

Saxby was originally placed in the intensive care unit but was later moved to another unit to heal. He's had to undergo extensive skin grafts from his fingertips to his elbows.

Catherine burned her feet running on coals escaping the house but was comparatively OK.

'Hand to mouth'

Saxby expects to be released from the hospital in the next few days. He doesn't know what awaits him when he walks out of the front doors.

He said he was too poor for house insurance.

"We were really living hand to mouth."

Two New Brunswickers have offered their cottages as places the artist can operate out. Saxby plans on checking them out once he's released.

"I'm going to buy some basic art supplies so I can start working again. Hopefully start making an income from my paintings."

Gallery inspired to help

Slaney believes what happened to Saxby could have happened to anyone, inspiring her to help.

"It entirely changed the course of his life. He has some physical scars, I'm sure some mental ones as well," the gallery owner told CBC's Shift.

"The doctors feel he's making great gains on healing," she said. "Burns like this are very tough."

The gallery has seven of Saxby's works, which he estimates are worth about $15,000.

7 paintings to go up for sale

Starving Artist Gallery's owner, Buff Slaney, believes what happened to Saxby could have happened to anyone, inspiring her to help. (Submitted)

Now Starving Artist Gallery plans on selling those seven paintings and donating the proceeds back to the artist, hopefully giving him another chance to create.

Likewise, Slaney is taking donations at her gallery and set up a GoFundMe page to support the artist.

Slaney describes Saxby's work as being similar in style to Vincent Van Gogh's collection.

"Incredibly detailed. He takes no shortcuts," she said. "Very bright, very colourful."

Saxby said his art style is best described as "expressionist," and that he's expecting change.

"So anything I paint now will be expressing my feelings and general mental state over the last few weeks," he said.

Overwhelmed by kindness

Ian Saxby moved to New Brunswick from Southern Ontario in 2015. He said the cheaper housing market is what attracted the artist. (submitted)

Still, he believes working day-by-day to piece his life back together is the best way to cope with tragedy. He's trying to not let it get it him down.

Similarly, he's been overwhelmed by the generosity of Brunswickers and Slaney's gallery.

Donations have been coming in, with the GoFundMe reaching nearly $5,000. His neighbour is also planning a charity concert to help out.

"I'm absolutely amazed," Saxby said. "It's humbling."

