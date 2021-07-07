Beer-can fish installation in Fredericton underscores amount of garbage in N.B. waters
Artist uses discarded cans from St. John River and roadside ditches to create fish pieces
Drying racks of fish made of recycled aluminum cans can now be seen in Fredericton's Phoenix Square as part of this year's annual public art commission.
Artist Jean Hudson hopes her art installation raises awareness of the massive amounts of garbage that make their way into New Brunswick waters.
"I just wanted to make something to make people aware that we just shouldn't be — locally or globally — putting garbage in our rivers and oceans," said Hudson, who is based in Prince William on the St. River west of Fredericton.
Hudson used discarded aluminum cans collected along the river and local roadside ditches to create unique fish pieces for the installation outside Fredericton city hall.
Each piece features a shiny front side and a raw backside showcasing the material it was actually made from.
Hudson said she was shocked by the amount of garbage littering local waterways and is hopeful her art gets people to think twice about where they toss their waste.
"I think a lot of the cans and the garbage aren't actually thrown into the river. I actually think it's thrown out a vehicle window, lands in the ditch and then in the spring, high water in the ditch carries garbage to culverts under bridges to brooks and then eventually makes its way to the river."
Some of Hudson's fish have custom faces with the initials of her grandchildren in homage to the city where many in her family are based.
"They can actually go around and find fish that were specially made for them. So it really is kind of special to have it here in town."
The New Brunswick artist, alongside her partner, Jack Hudson, have several sustainability and nature-related art installations across Saint John.
"If I can make an art piece out of something found [that is] recycled, repurposed, that's what I really love to do. That's my passion. And I would hope that every piece makes somebody think a little bit."
Fish Wish officially opened for viewing on June 29 in Phoenix Square and will remain there until mid-fall.
This is the second time the city has commissioned this type of art for display outside the building.
