42-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder of Val-d'Amour senior

A 42-year-old man living in B.C. has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Val-d'Amour woman almost three years ago.

Charles Maltais is charged in the death of Lucille Maltais, 71, who was found dead after a fire at her house on Oct. 22, 2016.

Her body was discovered by firefighters at her Melanson Street home in Val-d'Amour, almost 10 kilometres south of Campbellton.

RCMP determined the fire was "deliberately set and her death was deemed a homicide," police said in a news release.

Maltais, who was also charged Wednesday with arson, is originally from Val-d'Amour but has recently been living in the Lower Mainland of B.C.

He is being held in custody and will be brought to a New Brunswick court in coming days.