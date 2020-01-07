Man charged with arson after fire at Codiac RCMP detachment

A Moncton man has been charged with arson in connection with an early morning fire at the Codiac Regional RCMP detachment on Saturday.

The 46-year-old man, who appeared in Moncton provincial court on Monday and is also facing charges of assault, threats and resisting arrest, has been sent for a 30-day psychological evaluation.

Codiac RCMP members noticed a man in the vestibule of the detachment on Main Street on Saturday around 2:50 a.m., Staff Sgt. David MacDonnell said in a news release Tuesday.

A fire started and the man fled the scene, said MacDonnell.

An officer was able to quickly extinguish the fire and no one was injured, he said.

The damage was minor, caused by water from sprinklers, fire officials had said at the time.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., RCMP received a report of threats being made outside a residence on John Street. The description of the suspect matched that of the man in the vestibule of the Codiac detachment.

Police went to John Street and arrested a 46-year-old man, who was charged with failing to appear in court and was remanded into custody by way of a tele-remand.

On Monday, when the accused appeared in court, he was charged with arson, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, and one count of resisting arrest.

He was also charged with uttering threats and mischief on an unrelated matter, said MacDonnell.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 3 at 1:30 p.m.