Fires at Evolve Festival grounds being investigated as arson

Fires at the Evolve Festival property near Beersville, N.B., on Friday are being investigated as arson.

Beersville Fire Chief Mark Perry responded to the scene around 4 p.m. He said it appeared to him that the fires had been burning for an hour or two before first responders arrived.

A farmhouse, barn, a trailer and several outbuildings were on fire. Perry said they were too far apart for the fire to have spread naturally.

"It was definitely arson," he said.

Evolve Festival is an annual music event held in July.

No one is believed to have been inside any of the buildings when they caught fire.

It took crews about three hours to put out the flames. Five fire trucks from Beersville and two from the Saint-Paul attended.

Perry said they were able to hook pumps up to a nearby pond and had plenty of water.

The festival property is deep in the woods but Perry said none of the burning buildings posed a forest fire hazard.

"Although it was a bad scene there was really no risk."

Reward offered

The buildings burned to the ground, but the ones built for the festival were untouched, Perry said.

The fire department was called back today to put out some hotspots. The RCMP and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.

Jonas Colter, festival organizer and owner of the property, is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.