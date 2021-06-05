3 arrests made in connection with missing Upper Cape man

New Brunswick RCMP have made three arrests in connection with a missing Upper Cape man.

Sgt. Andre Pepin said the RCMP have arrested two men and a woman they believe are connected to the disappearance of 38-year-old James (Jamie) Leard.

Leard was last seen in his Upper Cape home, about 40 kilometres northeast of Sackville, on May 26.

He was reported missing on May 28, the same day his car was found abandoned in Springhill, N.S.

Pepin said the suspects are in police custody, but haven't been charged.

On Friday, human remains were found near Port Elgin during a search for Leard.

Pepin said those remains haven't been identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

The suspects were arrested in Upper Sackville.

A fire Saturday in Upper Sackville destroyed a home, but Pepin said he is unaware of any connection to the other matter.