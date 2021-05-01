Sackville RCMP arrest 2, seize drugs after laser pointed at planes
Two Upper Sackville, N.B., residents are facing unspecified charges after a police search uncovered large amounts of drugs, a drone and a high-powered laser in their home.
A 36-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on April 28.
Sackville RCMP say they began receiving complaints in December of a person aiming a high-powered laser at planes in the Sackville area. It launched an investigation and identified a home of interest on Haute Aboujagane Road.
During a search of the home, police observed drugs in plain sight. They returned with a second search warrant the next day, according to a news release.
RCMP seized a high-powered laser, a replica gun and a drone with drugs and money inside. They also seized "significant quantities" of what is believed to be crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills and other prescriptions pills.
The two people arrested were released and are expected to appear in provincial court in Moncton on Sept. 3.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asking to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
