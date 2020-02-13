RCMP make arrest in homicide of Sussex-area teen

A person has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Sussex-area teen Michael Kraszewski, RCMP confirmed on Thursday.

The body of the 16-year-old was discovered in his Picadilly home, about 85 kilometres northeast of Saint John, on Dec. 18, after police received a 911 call.

No one else was in the house when officers arrived.

Members of the RCMP's major crime unit arrested a person in a parking lot in Sussex on Thursday, said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

She declined to release any other details but said she expected to be able to provide an update on Friday.

It's too soon to speculate whether charges are pending, said Rogers-Marsh.

The investigation is continuing, she said.

Police originally deemed the Sussex Regional High School student's death as suspicious, then began investigating it as a homicide.

They have not revealed how he died.