Man arrested in connection with homicide investigation in Petit-Cap

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in the southeastern New Brunswick village of Petit-Cap.

The investigation began on Dec. 8, after RCMP in Shediac responded to a report of a break-in at a residence on Route 950 and found a man's body inside.

The man was later identified as 55-year-old Nicholas Trenholm, and the investigation determined his death was a homicide.

RCMP said at the time that they believed two men were involved in his death but fled the scene before police arrived.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation outside a High Street business in Moncton, New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The man was arrested without incident and taken into custody.

Police then executed a search warrant at a home on Chemin Poucette in Saint-Andre-Leblanc, just west of Petit-Cap.

During the search, police seized significant amounts of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl, RCMP said in the release. They also seized two firearms and drug trafficking paraphernalia, including three digital scales and a money-counting machine.

Cole Alexander McFadden appeared in Moncton provincial court by tele-remand on Wednesday and was charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 21 for a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing, RCMP said.