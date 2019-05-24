Toronto soldier accused of sexual misconduct involving subordinates at Gagetown

A reserve member of the Canadian Armed Forces from Toronto is facing five charges for alleged sexual misconduct involving subordinates at or near 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in Oromocto last summer.

The lieutenant with the 32 Combat Engineer Regiment was charged on May 21 under the National Defence Act with:

Two counts of abuse of subordinates.

Two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

One count of drunkenness.

He was a course instructor at the time of the alleged offences in July 2018, the Department of National Defence said in a statement on Friday.

The charges related to a "number of incidents" involving "other members," it said. The number of alleged victims was not provided.

"The matter is now proceeding through the military justice system for possible summary trial or court martial at a date and location to be determined."

3rd-party complaint prompted investigation

The investigation was launched following a third-party complaint to the local military police detachment alleging inappropriate sexual behaviour, according to the statement.

Given the nature of the allegations, the file was transferred to the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service for further investigation.

"All members of the Canadian Armed Forces — whether they are part of the reserve force or regular force — should expect to serve in a respectful and professional environment safe from harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour," Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, commanding officer of the investigation service said in the statement.

The service is a specialized unit within Canadian Forces Military Police Group, whose mandate is to conduct independent police investigations of "serious and sensitive matters" involving Department of National Defence property and employees and Canadian Armed Forces personnel around the word.

Base Gagetown, located about 25 kilometres southeast of Fredericton, is the second largest military base in Canada and the largest military facility in Eastern Canada.

The base provides full-time employment to about 6,500 military members, including the reserve force.