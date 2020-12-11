Mi'gmaq, Wolastoqiyik chiefs call for resignation of Aboriginal affairs minister

Mi'gmaq and Wolastoqiyik chiefs in New Brunswick are calling for the resignation of Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn after she amended a house motion to remove the call for a public inquiry into systemic racism.

The house debated a Liberal motion endorsing a call for an inquiry into systemic racism in the justice system Thursday. Mi'gmaq, Wolastoqey and other Indigenous communities have been calling for such an inquiry since the deaths of Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi at the hands of police this summer.

During that debate Thursday, Dunn amended the motion to remove any reference to an inquiry. That motion later passed with the amendment.

"They gutted a motion calling for an inquiry, completely removing its purpose," said Chief Ross Perley of Neqotkuk, or Tobique First Nation.

In a speech before proposing her amendment, Dunn said the government must be cautious about starting an inquiry without implementing already-made recommendations by other bodies.

"I would respectfully suggest that there are very good reasons to be cautious about pursuing the public-inquiry route without seriously considering why the numerous recommendations from a plethora of previous inquiries have never been implemented," she said.

In her amendment, she urged the government to continue consultation, and identify a plan to tackle systemic racism. She also urged the government to support the work of the All Nations/All Parties Working Group on Truth and Reconciliation.

We have lost confidence in the minister. - Bill Ward, Metepenagiag chief

On Friday the chiefs wrote they met with Dunn last week, and asserted that the need for an inquiry is separate from the need for action on past recommendations, because no reports adequately and specifically tackle racism in New Brunswick.

They said work of the All Nations/All Parties Working Group of Truth and Reconciliation is "long overdue," but the group "is not tasked with looking into systemic racism in New Brunswick, nor is it equipped to do so."

"We have lost confidence in the minister," Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Chief Bill Ward said in the release. "As far as we are concerned, Dunn is done. We will not be meeting with her again. She should do the right thing and tender her resignation."

In November, Dunn, who holds three other portfolios, called systemic racism a "cancer" during question period. She also told reporters she was concerned that racism is "ingrained in a number of systems," and is something she will try to "eradicate."