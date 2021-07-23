Aerial search scheduled today for missing Bathurst teenager

An aerial search was scheduled today in and around Bathurst as part of the criminal investigation into the disappearance of 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau.

A news release from the Bathurst Police Force said they were being assisted by RCMP air services and Chaleur RCMP.

The release was very clear that no other information would be made available.

Madison was last seen getting into a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck on May 11.

By the next day, police had located the vehicle and kept it under surveillance until May 13, when the driver was arrested. Police have not named that person.

At a news conference on May 27, Bathurst police Chief Stéphane Roy mentioned the arrest of 42-year-old Steven Laurette of South Tetagouche, a small community west of Bathurst, while going through a timeline of the investigation into Madison's disappearance.

Steven Laurette, seen here in his Facebook profile picture, was charged in 2019 with sexually assaulting a person under 16 years of age. (Facebook)

So far, police have not publicly named Laurette as a suspect in Madison's disappearance, although the timing — and especially the nature — of the charges against Laurette are concerning.

On May 14, he appeared in court and was charged with failing to abide by a court undertaking between May 10 and 11 in Bathurst. He's accused of breaching the condition that he not be in the presence of females under the age of 18 unless he is accompanied by someone over 18 who is "aware of the present investigation."

That present investigation involves sexual assault allegations against a complainant under the age of 16.

According to court records, Laurette was charged in September 2019 with sexual assault and sexual interference. The latter offence, according to the Criminal Code, applies to, "every person who, for a sexual purpose, touches, directly or indirectly, with a part of the body or with an object, any part of the body of a person under the age of 16 years."

The incident is alleged to have occurred between Dec. 1, 2018, and March 12, 2019, at or near Petit-Rocher.

A preliminary inquiry has been scheduled in that case on Aug. 17.