Quispamsis mayor proposes community centre expansion for surrounding area

When it comes to building separate recreational facilities, the mayor of Quispamsis is offering an alternative for neighbouring communities — expanding the community's qplex for everyone to use.

Gary Clark says his town's eye-catching community centre along Randy Jones Way, contains a NHL ice surface, an indoor walking track and a swimming pool, which could easily accommodate an expansion.

And, he says it could save a huge amount of money.

"All we have to do is punch [out] a wall," he said.

"We literally have to punch a wall through, the change rooms and everything are already there."

The qplex, which opened in 2011 at a cost of $24 million, was designed to accommodate a second ice surface if required. Clark estimates that cost to be between $2 million and $3 million.

Quispamsis Mayor Gary Clark says communities in the surrounding area could use the town's qplex, instead of building their own recreational facility. He says this would save a lot of money. (Town of Quispamsis)

"We don't need the same thing in every municipality," said Clark.

"Perhaps one of our other municipality neighbours don't need to have another ice surface. Perhaps they could join us and have it all under one umbrella."

Two neighbouring municipalities, Rothesay and Hampton are also reviewing their options.

Rinks in both communities are between 40 and 50-years-old and need to be replaced or completely refurbished — but the qplex proposal isn't in the cards for either town.

Rothesay deserves its own rink

Rothesay Mayor Nancy Grant says her town has not been asked to participate in a project involving the qplex, and has not been involved in any discussions about the facility.

"Rothesay councillors are all in agreement that Rothesay, a community of 12,000, needs and deserves a community rink," said Grant.

"We don't want a stadium, just a 350-seat arena for minor and high school hockey, figure skating and recreational skating. We are also in agreement that if we were to receive funding assistance from the other levels of government, as we believe we deserve, our choice would be a replacement arena with a walking track to serve our seniors."

Meanwhile, residents in Hampton are a lot closer to realizing a new multi-purpose facility after starting the process about nine years ago. The facility would include a rink and seating for 800 people.

The tentative cost with seats, computers and Zamboni is about $23 million.

The Hampton community centre has been around for more than 40 years. Now the town is hoping to build a modern multi-purpose facility. (Roger Cosman, CBC)

The town has enlisted operational funding support from all but one of its surrounding local service districts, and is awaiting word on applications for funding support from federal and provincial governments.

Mayor Ken Chorley says its current arena is one of only two in Regional Service Commission 8 that covers the area from Hampton to beyond Sussex Corner.

"We're serving the people that come to school in Hampton, go to church in Hampton, shop in Hampton, have always played in Hampton," said Chorley.

He said the town determined earlier there was no advantage to participating in the qplex project when that facility was in its planning stages.

'Heart of the community'

Anthony Walker, president of the Hampton Minor Hockey Association, says the arena in Hampton is the "hub" of the community.

"You take that away, you take away the heart of the community," he said.

"If we have 300 people in minor hockey right now and we all had to go to the qplex for their second ice surface, we probably wouldn't have 300 people in our association anymore."

Anthony Walker, president of the Hampton Minor Hockey Association, says the Hampton arena is considered the heart of the community. (Roger Cosman, CBC)

Although only a 10 minute drive away, Quispamsis and Rothesay lie in the territory of the Fundy Regional Service Commission, which doesn't include Hampton.

The commission is trying to bring its member communities together to come up with a regional strategy and funding formula for building, maintaining and operating all the rinks throughout the region.

The Fundy Commission includes the city of Saint John, the town of Grand Bay-Westfield, St. Martins and several other local service districts.