Saint John to charge fees for ice time if city's neighbours don't pay up

The City of Saint John might not be so nice when it comes to people from neighbouring communities using city skating rinks.

Municipal staff have been attempting to negotiate what they call a "collaborative" regional ice strategy with the city's neighbours.

The plan would see costs for the use of all rinks in Saint John and in suburban communities, shared in a more equitable way among users and taxpayers.

Currently it is estimated one third of those using city rinks live outside Saint John, with the municipality picking up most of the operating costs — along with all building and maintenance costs.

'A lack of progress'

But neighbouring communities are dragging their heels on the city's regional plan.

Citing a "lack of concrete progress" on a strategy, city staff are moving to create a Plan B — in case there's still no deal by spring of 2019.

It would involve charging hourly fees to all rink users with a rebate for those who are city residents.

"We cannot continue to work down this path without resolution," said Mayor Don Darling. "We need to know where we're going, I would say by this spring at the latest."

It is estimated the city's four aging rinks will require over $18 million in investments over the next decade. City staff recommend that money be directed toward new and, possibly, fewer rinks.

But before any planning can take place they hope to conclude some kind of agreement through the Fundy Regional Service Commission with Rothesay, Quispamsis, Grand Bay-Westfield, St. Martins and several local service districts.

It is anticipated that without a deal the user fee option will drive down demand for city rinks, reducing the need for as many ice surfaces.

The city is hoping either plan will reduce the financial burden on the municipality — which is facing serious cuts to services in just over two years — when a one-time $22.8 milllion provincial rescue package runs out.

A model down the road

The two-pronged approach by city staff has the support of all councillors.

"Saint John should not be paying and subsidizing non-Saint John residents to use our facilities," said Coun. Gary Sullivan.

Coun. Greg Norton of the city's west side, hopes a mutually beneficial agreement on rink strategy can act as a model for further regional cooperation on things like police and fire services.

"If we don't get this one and show some real good will with our [local service districts] and our neighbours, I'm afraid that advancing those conversations is going to be that much more challenging," said Norton.