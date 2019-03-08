Tax levy proposed to keep Fundy Region arenas from charging fees to non-residents

The Fundy Regional Service Commission is proposing a tax levy to lessen the need for arenas to charge user fees to non-residents.

The commission has released a report proposing a two-step approach to avoiding non-resident user fees after it was asked in November to come up with a formula to finance municipal arenas.

The first step would involve asking communities that subsidize arenas through property taxes to offer recreation services to communities without arenas for a property tax levy of three cents per $100 of assessment.

The second step would focus on looking into the shared used of arenas among communities that subsidize them.

Current system creates 'a disparity'

The report is a starting point for a public discussion of the arena issue, said Nick Cameron, recreation facilitator for the commission.

Arenas are typically funded by rental fees and by property taxes in the municipalities where they're located.

There are nine local service districts and five municipalities in the Fundy region, and six of those communities finance their arenas through property taxes.

"It creates a disparity between those communities as far as who's paying and how much, Cameron said.

"There has been the suggestion of non-resident fees, [but] we heard lots of concerns about that. It creates a bit of a barrier for some people. It's something that we want talk about more with the public now."

The commission's report says there's a chance a non-resident user fee could be implemented in Saint John in the fall.

The report also says the City of Fredericton has implemented an $890 non-resident user fee per person, per sport. Cameron said this has created a financial barrier for some people.

"It's a bit of an administrative barrier as well. You start to have to submit paperwork to prove where you live and sometimes that's enough for people to say, 'You know what, my life is busy enough. I'll get my activities somewhere else.'"

He said balancing the financial sustainability of arenas is a challenge because everyone wants to be on the ice at prime time, about noon, which leads to arenas still being cooled and powered when they're not in use.

"It's a challenge across the country … We want to make sure that we're getting the best usage out of these facilities, but at the same time that everyone has a time slot that they can feasibly use."

Who does what

These communities in the Fundy region subsidize arenas through property taxes: Grand Bay-Westfield, Saint John, the town of Rothesay, Quispamsis, St. Martins and the local service district of St. Martins.

These local service districts don't have arenas supported by property tax revenues: Musquash, Petersville, Westfield, Greenwich, Kingston, Rothesay, Simonds and Fairfield.

The commission said the topic of new arenas in communities is something the report has "very lightly touched on."

"[That's] a very large topic on its own, so we started with more of an annual regional funding formula that looks at our current facilities that we have now [and] how do we support them."