Father heartbroken after son refused entry to province

Hossein Arefi moved to Moncton in late January and in recent weeks he and his wife had convinced their 19-year-old son, Daniel Arefi, to join them.

Daniel had been living and working as a barber in Toronto. But when he lost his job in March, Hossein made arrangements for his son to rent an apartment in the same building where he and his mother live.

"The best thing, I told my son, about the difference between Moncton and Toronto is that everybody knows each other," Hossein said in an interview Friday.

"No matter if you are white or black, famous or in hospitality, you will see them in church, in the shops, in the market, on the road. … they are welcoming you in any door. They are keeping the door open for you."

But his view changed Thursday afternoon after his son landed at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on a WestJet flight.

"What the city did with me and my family and my son, it was -" Hossein said, trailing off. "It will not be forgotten. I'm sorry to say I will not keep quiet. I'll fight for that."

He said his son had arrived using a one-way ticket and lugging three bags with all his belongings.

At the airport, Department of Public Safety peace officers stationed there to screen incoming passengers asked about the purpose of Daniel's travel.

The officers have been posted in the province's airports since April 25 because of the pandemic. With limited exceptions, only essential travel is permitted under the province's state of emergency. People are allowed to move into the province, though they must self-isolate.

Daniel Arefi, 19, pleaded guilty to violating New Brunswick's emergency measures rules. (Submitted by Hossein Arefi)

Hossein said when asked why he was in Moncton, his son answered he was visiting his parents, an answer that resulted in his trip being deemed non-essential.

Daniel was ordered to self-isolate at a hotel and depart on the next flight back to Toronto on Sunday.

His father says it was a misunderstanding between his son and the peace officers about the purpose of his trip.

At the airport, Hossein told CBC he tried to show the peace officers the apartment rental agreement and begged them to give his family a day to sort it out and obtain photo identification for Daniel from Service New Brunswick.

After several hours, Daniel was issued a ticket for violating the province's Emergency Measures Act and taken into police custody where his phone was taken away.

Daniel Arefi spent hours at the airport where his father says he tried to tell peace officers he was moving to Moncton. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Hossein said at one point he was locked out of the airport, knocking on the window "without any power to help" as he tried to speak to his son who was still inside and in handcuffs.

"They break my heart deeply," he said. "I heard his mother crying since last night when she came to the airport."

Daniel appeared before a Moncton provincial court judge by phone on Friday from RCMP holding cells. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined the minimum $292.50 and ordered to be driven to Fredericton to board a flight back to Toronto that afternoon.

Nothing was said in court about the apparent plans for him to move to Moncton. A duty counsel lawyer representing him said Daniel was pleading guilty on his own accord. Bernadette Richard told CBC outside court she had "no information" about the plan for him to move to New Brunswick.

Hossein said he was able to communicate with his son before he boarded the flight from Fredericton back to Toronto.

His son told him that the prosecutor had warned he could remain in custody for several days if he pleaded not guilty.

"He was happy that he's travelling to come and see his uncle, his aunt, his father, mother and all his cousins here."

Hossein said being placed in handcuffs and spending a night in police custody left his son feeling pressured.

'He was afraid'

"He was afraid," his father said. "They told him that you will be facing a jail penalty if you didn't plead guilty."

His father said Daniel will likely stay with a friend in Toronto since he had given up his apartment, and will now have to find a new place of his own.

Hossein is considering suing the province over what happened based on the legal protections the charter offers to them as Canadian citizens.

"I will not keep quiet," he said.

Premier Blaine Higgs spoke about the case during a news conference Friday, saying that while he wasn't aware of all of the details, it was "a most unfortunate situation."

Higgs said the province hasn't turned people away who are moving to New Brunswick

Asked if Daniel Arefi could be allowed into the province if he provides proper records, Higgs said, "I'm sure we could work through that."