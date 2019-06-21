Arctic wolves explore larger space at Magnetic Hill Zoo

The rain was pouring down, but that didn't stop Arctic wolves Auril and Siku from exploring their new habitat at the Magnetic Hill Zoo.

As the wolves were let into their larger enclosure, they wasted no time, looking around and covering the new ground.

Jill Marvin, director of the zoo in Moncton, said the enclosure has tripled in size to 1,574 square metres.

The $200,000 project included a cedar hut with large windows for visitors, and a second viewing area, also with windows.

One of two new viewing areas at the Arctic wolf enclosure at the zoo in Moncton. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

"We have this great opportunity for our visitors to see the wolves and these two new viewing windows, and we've got some great interpretation to talk about the relationship that people have had with these animals," she said.

Marvin said the zoo decided to expand the enclosure after studying the wolves, their needs and quality of life.

Moncton's Magnetic Hill Zoo just opened two new window observatories where people can watch the arctic wolves, Auril and Siku. 1:00

The zoo hopes that by seeing the animals up close, people will be inspired to help protect the animals in the wild.

The Arctic wolves' natural environment is threatened by climate change.

Before the ribbon was cut, the blessing of the grounds was carried out by Elder Peter Jadis of Elsipogtog First Nation and D.J. Joseph, a member of the Moncton Cultural Board.

Auril and Siku take their first few steps in to their new enclosure at the zoo. (Patrick Lacelle/Radio Canada)

"I'm just just thrilled that we happened to fall on a date where we are celebrating National Indigenous People Day and not only that to have a blessing for the safety of our visitors and the safety of our animals," Marvin said.

Mayor Dawn Arnold said she can't wait for everyone to see the wolves.

She said the zoo plays an important part in Moncton's economy.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold says the zoo is an important part of the city's economy. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

"It's hugely important," she said. "I actually just heard a great story today of some tourists that were in town, and they were staying for a couple of weeks while their children were going to our zoo camp. So the impact of this world-class zoo and our community is enormous," she said.

The zoo has declared 2019 the Year of the Wolf. Other events this year will include Canine Heroes and Helpers, which will have visits by different types of service dogs, wolf conservation initiatives, and new wolf-themed lights for Wild Lights event in December.