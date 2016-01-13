More snow on the way for New Brunswick Monday

A low pressure system will bring another round of April snow to New Brunswick, bringing light snow Monday that will intensify later in the day.

Snow will ramp up Monday night and into Tuesday, hitting the western and southern regions of the province the hardest, with possible snowfall amounts over 15 centimetres.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon the system will mean a messy commute home for western New Brunswick, and clear Tuesday morning.

Timeline<br>Next system tracks in with light snow thru Monday. <br>Messy commute home for western New Brunswick & southwest Nova Scotia.<br>Snow ramps up Monday eve & overnight. <br>Some mixing in SW Nova Scotia. <br>Snow clears thru Tuesday morning.<a href="https://t.co/p3VQjeNiD6">https://t.co/p3VQjeNiD6</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> —@ryansnoddon

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the southern half of the province from Edmundston to Moncton.

Snow is expected to develop over western New Brunswick Monday morning and slowly move eastward throughout the day and night before ending Tuesday morning.

Strong winds could also reduce visibility in blowing snow Monday afternoon and evening, the statement warned.