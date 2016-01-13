Skip to Main Content
More snow on the way for New Brunswick Monday
Significant snowfall expected to start Monday and intensify into the evening before dying down Tuesday morning.

More than 15 centimetres of snow expected for southern and western regions

Don't put away your snowblower just yet, another 15 cm is expected to hit New Brunswick on Monday. (Julianne Hazlewood/CBC)

A low pressure system will bring another round of April snow to New Brunswick, bringing light snow Monday that will intensify later in the day.

Snow will ramp up Monday night and into Tuesday, hitting the western and southern regions of the province the hardest, with possible snowfall amounts over 15 centimetres.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon the system will mean a messy commute home for western New Brunswick, and clear Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the southern half of the province from Edmundston to Moncton.

Snow is expected to develop over western New Brunswick Monday morning and slowly move eastward throughout the day and night before ending Tuesday morning.

Strong winds could also reduce visibility in blowing snow Monday afternoon and evening, the statement warned.

