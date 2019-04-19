Driver of pickup truck dies following April 18 crash near Moncton
The collision between a car and truck on Highway 126 in Hébert also resulted in the death of one woman at the scene, and injuries to truck passenger.
A 78-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries from a head-on collision
A 78-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a head-on collision that happened April 18 on Route 126 near Moncton, police said Thursday.
The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on April 18, when a northbound pickup truck crossed the centre line into the path of a southbound car at Hébert, about 35 kilometres northwest of the city.
The driver and lone occupant of the car was a 51-year-old woman from Eel Ground First Nation, who died at the scene.
The driver of the truck, who was from Smith's Corner, died Tuesday in hospital, police said.
A 77-year-old woman who was a passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital and later released.