Skip to Main Content
Driver of pickup truck dies following April 18 crash near Moncton
New Brunswick

Driver of pickup truck dies following April 18 crash near Moncton

The collision between a car and truck on Highway 126 in Hébert also resulted in the death of one woman at the scene, and injuries to truck passenger.

A 78-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries from a head-on collision

CBC News ·
A car was in the ditch and a half-ton truck was on fire when firefighters reached the crash site. (Saint-Paul Fire Department/Submitted)

A 78-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a head-on collision that happened April 18 on Route 126 near Moncton, police said Thursday.

The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on April 18, when a northbound pickup truck crossed the centre line into the path of a southbound car at Hébert, about 35 kilometres northwest of the city.

The driver and lone occupant of the car was a 51-year-old woman from Eel Ground First Nation, who died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who was from Smith's Corner, died Tuesday in hospital, police said.

A 77-year-old woman who was a passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital and later released.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories