Driver of pickup truck dies following April 18 crash near Moncton

A 78-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a head-on collision that happened April 18 on Route 126 near Moncton, police said Thursday.

The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on April 18, when a northbound pickup truck crossed the centre line into the path of a southbound car at Hébert, about 35 kilometres northwest of the city.

The driver and lone occupant of the car was a 51-year-old woman from Eel Ground First Nation, who died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who was from Smith's Corner, died Tuesday in hospital, police said.

A 77-year-old woman who was a passenger in the truck was taken to the hospital and later released.