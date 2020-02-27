40 years in the making: Point Lepreau firefighter embarks on Appalachian Trail hike

A firefighter from Point Lepreau is setting out to fulfil a dream she's had since she was a child.

Sonja Bailey will embark on a 160-day journey to hike the Appalachian Trail, a 3,500 km trek, beginning March 16.

"It's like some people dream of living in castles and mansions and this has just been always my dream," Bailey said.

Bailey's Appalachian Trail quest started with a horseback ride on a rainy day when she was eight.

She was riding with her cousin in Parry Sound, Ont., where she grew up on a farm, when they encountered her neighbours camping by Shadow River.

Bailey asked them why they were out camping a two minute walk from their house. Her neighbours responded that they were testing out their gear in preparation for hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Bailey's mom took her to the library soon afterward so she could check out a book about hiking the Appalachian Trail.

"I decided that day that I was going to do this trail one day."

A 'mid-life fiesta'

The Appalachian Trail stretches from Georgia to Maine. Sprawling across 14 states, it's one of the longest hiking-only footpaths in the world.

Bailey's plan to hike the path began in September 2017 when she was traversing Mount Katahdin in Maine with a few friends.

Sonja Bailey picked a date to hike the Appalachian Trail when she was climbing Mount Katahdin in 2017 with her friends. (Submitted by Sonja Bailey)

Bailey and her hiking partner from Saint John, who will be joining her on the Appalachian Trail, decided to put a timeline on Bailey's goal. The pair picked March 2020.

"Ever since then we've been planning for this hike."

Bailey calls the trip her "mid-life fiesta." She started working full-time when she was 13, sometimes two or three jobs at a time, and hasn't had an extended vacation since.

Bailey and her friend will begin the hike in Springer, Georgia. Another friend from Rothesay may hike some parts of the trail with them.

Sonja Bailey and friends on a hiking trip. Bailey will be traversing the Appalachian Trail with her hiking partner of six years. (Submitted by Sonja Bailey)

Along with posting updates of her journey online, Bailey will be asking for donations for the United Way. All proceeds raised will go to the not-for-profit.

"I've realized how significant this is going to be for myself and I wanted to make it as significant for other people."

As a firefighter Bailey already has a vigorous training schedule keeping her fit, but she also has to prepare for the hike mentally.

"It'll be the hardest thing for this kind of trek because you're away from friends and loved ones for such a long period of time," she said.

Bailey has been on numerous four or five day hikes before and said she feels like those adventures have prepared her for the Appalachian Trail.

"It's just going to be a bunch of hikes all together — a bunch of four to five day hikes."