A new housing complex opens in Saint John. For these 4 tenants, it's a life-changing event

In her new apartment, April Urquhart can lie in bed at night and look up at the stars through a big picture window.

It's the first time the 23 year old has ever lived on her own. The sky's the limit.

Her dreams include getting a job — and visiting Paris one day. Her brand-new unit at The Wellington, a 47-unit housing development in uptown Saint John , is decorated wall-to-wall with photos of French landmarks, Parisian maps and Audrey Hepburn quotes.

"Since I was little, I always wanted to go to Paris to see the Eiffel Tower. Paris is just something I always dream about," she said.

Urquhart, left, and her grandmother, Linda Jarvis. Urquhart moved from St. Stephen to Saint John in order to access to more resources to assist her in living independently, including the programs at L'Arche. 'We're very proud of her, and so are her parents,' says Jarvis. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Her current view isn't the Champ de Mars, but it's stunning in its own way: the church towers on Germain Street, rooftops and brick buildings, and the leafy maples of Queen Square in the distance.

"I enjoy being by myself, alone," said Urquhart who lives with a global developmental delay (GDD) that affects her cognitive and physical development.

Urquhart, along with Warren Tompkins, 41, Shawna Morgan, 38, and Kathryn Titus, 26, are core members of the L'Arche Connects program.

It's a "supported independent-living model for adults with intellectual disabilities," said Rachel Vander Vennen, executive director of L'Arche Saint John .

From left to right: Shawna Morgan, Warren Tompkins, Kathryn Titus and April Urquhart — all core members of the L'Arche Connects program. (Submitted by L'Arche Connects )

After months of preparation and planning, all four moved into The Wellington in early July. They live independently, with L'Arche providing support as indeed — whether it's help with cleaning, doctor's visits, and making meal plans — or just company for an evening of board games and pizza.

Urquhart lived with her grandparents before the move. The program "gives her an opportunity to live a life that she may not have been able to have," said her grandmother, Linda Jarvis.

Before her furniture arrived, Urquhart "got an air mattress and slept on an air mattress because she wanted her own place. It's been wonderful to see," said Jarvis, wiping away tears.

These 4 tenants have opened a new — and more independent — chapter in their lives Duration 4:08 L'Arche Connects pilot program empowers adults with intellectual disabilities in Saint John, N.B., to live independently with support

More diverse community

L'Arche Connects is a two-and-a-half-year pilot program — a partnership between L'Arche, Social Development, Inclusion NB, and Saint John Nonprofit Housing.

The six-storey building on the former site of the Jellybean Houses contains 23 two-bedroom suites rented at regular market rates, and 21 one-bedroom affordable suites. The affordable suites, geared toward tenants with a gross household income under $33,000, are rented through Social Development.

The much-anticipated Wellington housing development, which officially opened in July 2023. Construction on the project started in March 2021. The bottom floor of the building will be occupied by commercial tenants. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Three additional suites are fully accessible.

"We're excited about the mixing of the tenants of market rate and affordable housing," said Stephen Kopp of Acre Architects, which also designed the building for maximum energy efficiency. With the mix of accessible and affordable units with regular market units, Acre aims to show "what a diverse community can bring to a neighbourhood."

The front entryway of The Wellington, located in the heart of uptown Saint john within a short distance of shopping, bus stops, and other amenities. 'Even ‘high end’ apartments should always be required to provide options for affordable units and accessible units,' says Stephen Kopp of Acre Architects. 'It creates a better community for everyone. ' (Julia Wright/CBC)

From feeling 'trapped' — to a sense of freedom

Adults who don't have disabilities don't know what it's like to have your life dictated by other people, said Shawna Morgan. She has hearing loss, diabetes, and fibromyalgia, which requires her to use a wheelchair or a walker depending on the day.

Before moving into her new place, she lived in what's known as an AFLA, or alternative family living arrangement.

"It's kind of like foster care for adults," said Morgan. At 38 years old, she chafed under the set meal times, curfew, and COVID-19 restrictions on leaving the house.

"Honestly, I felt trapped," she said.

Shawna Morgan, 38, says L'Arche has 'been extremely helpful, going really above and beyond what I expected as far as health and care goes.' Morgan lives with multiple disabilities, including hearing loss, diabetes, and fibromyalgia. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Now, she said, "I'm a lot happier. I have more independence." Her unit has space to accommodate her mobility aids, plus shelves and appliances at wheelchair level, a roll-in shower, and flashing smoke detector designed for people with hearing impairments.

While some of her disabilities have affected her mobility, she said, "it's incredible to have a place where I can do what my body will allow me to do."

A place of her own

Kathryn Titus, 26, is a big NASCAR fan who also enjoys watching baseball and hockey with her dad.

She's dedicated an entire shelf in her apartment to memorabilia from the 2022 Memorial Cup-winning Saint John Sea Dogs. The best part of last summer, she said, was "seeing all of the boys win the cup."

For her, as for April Urquhart, this is the first time she's ever lived by herself.

The best part, she said, is to "be by myself and hang out with my friends."

Kathryn Titus, 26, gives CBC's Julia Wright a tour of her new apartment, where she's devoted a special place to her Sea Dogs game pucks and photos. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

'I don't consider it a curse. I find it's a gift.'

Warren Tompkins, who just started a new job working part-time as a retail cashier, enjoys listening to music from the Woodstock era and drawing his original cartoon series, Reptile Boy, about a crime fighter who is "half-reptile, half-kid."

When he was younger, he said, his high-functioning autism meant he struggled with friendships and in school. But "I don't consider it a curse. I find it's a gift," he said.

"My autism is what inspires me to make creative stuff like this, and also to keep me on task, like for example when I'm doing the cash at Dollarama."

When he's not working at his job as a cashier, Tompkins is an animator who loves to draw storylines around original characters like Reptile Boy and Rad the Frog Kid. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Previously, he lived with a roommate in an apartment where "my parents weren't too impressed with the living conditions," he said. "Apparently the landlord wasn't really doing his job."

His new apartment is brand new and spotlessly clean. Most importantly, it's accessible, which he said means his girlfriend, who has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair, can visit him.

The supported independent living model is a chance to "be more social and be a part of things," he said. "That's what we need most of all for people with disabilities — and everybody in general, basically."

Doing 'with, not for'

Now that the four core program members have moved in, the next step is to finish unpacking, said L'Arche Connects program assistant Catherine Kennedy.

Everyone's working as a team. "I'll come in at night and they'll be helping each other set up a dresser or nightstand," she said.

The L'Arche philosophy is to do things with the program members — not for them. It's up to the core members to take the lead as they learn how to handle their new responsibilities.

Rachel Vander Vennen, executive director of L'Arche Saint John. L'Arche Connects is all about empowering its core members to 'live an independent life where they have autonomy and choice,' she says. (Julia Wright/CBC)

"The biggest hope is that all of them thrive and can live their best life, whatever that looks like for them," said Vander Vennen. "L'Arche is there to support them as they embark on that journey."

"For each one of us, having a sense of belonging, friendship and community, is paramount to thriving in all aspects of life."

The L'Arche Connects program members are working as a community to help one another settle in. The two-and-a-half-year pilot program is a partnership between L'Arche, Saint John Nonprofit Housing, Inclusion NB, and the Department of Social Development. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Living out loud

L'Arche will be expanding its community outreach in the fall, Kennedy said, to reach an additional 20 adults with intellectual disabilities as part of a new program that's all about "hanging out, spending time together, playing games and things like that."

"There aren't a whole lot of spaces for people with disabilities in the community to just be, as a community and decide what they want to do."

It could be as simple as deciding what music to listen to. Urquhart, for example, especially loves Jennifer Lopez, Pink, and Taylor Swift. She could play her tunes back at her grandparents' place too, but she had to use her AirPods. "It wasn't the same."

In her own apartment, she said,"I can sing with it."

And dance — like nobody's watching.