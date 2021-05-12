Developer pitches trio of 14-storey apartment buildings for downtown Moncton

A Sackville developer is seeking approval for a plan that involves constructing three 14-storey apartment complexes in downtown Moncton.

T. Hicks Construction Management Service has submitted plans to Moncton's planning advisory committee on behalf of J.N. Lafford Realty Inc. as it seeks the committee's approval to construct the apartment complex, which will include underground parking and commercial and retail space at 20 Record St.

As part of the proposed development, the application asks approval for a conditional use and variances to provide parking between the façade and the street and to provide more than two driveways.

The committee will consider the application at its next meeting scheduled for May 26 at 5:30 p.m.

The site at 20 Record St. was the subject of a request by another developer to build a 365-spot carpark there. It was rejected by Moncton city council in 2019. (Google Maps)

Lafford Realty did not respond Wednesday when CBC News tried to find out more about the project.

Properties listed on the company's website include 23 York St. and 112 Main St. in Sackville, as well as its Birch Meadows development, which is under construction in Moncton.

Sarah Anderson, a senior planner with the City of Moncton said in an email that the planning report and any additional information will be accessible through its media portal on the day of the meeting.

In May 2019, Moncton council rejected a proposal by Slate Office REIT to rezone 20 Record St. to allow a 365-space parking lot.

Council rejected it over concerns about the environment and how it could affect future requests to add more surface parking in a section of the city where such lots already account for about 40 per cent of the area.