Antique items from historic St. George house up for sale

A historic, two-storey house is up for sale in St. George, along with its collection of antique items.

Gillmor House was built in 1846 by Arthur Hill Gillmor, a businessman, politician and opponent of Confederation who became a Canadian senator.

Now, after housing six generations of the family, the estate is up for sale for the first time.

Sara Sparks, a descendent of Gillmor, is organizing the sale.

This is what the Gillmor house looked like around 1920. (Submitted by Sara Sparks)

"When you have a house of this size with the amount of stuff that's in it, should someone buy it, you cannot clear it at the drop of a hat," Sparks said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

"And there are so many collectibles, curios, beautiful old furniture beds. I mean the list is very, very long and everything needs to be gone through, everything needs to be sorted."

Items like candelabras, mahogany bookcases, bed frames, china, silverware, pine furniture, figurines and clocks are set up in the house, as if it's an antique store.

While going through the contents of the house, Sparks said, she was often surprised by what she found, including a pipe carved from ivory that she'd never seen before.

"You're opening up a drawer and you go, 'Oh my God, what's that?'"

She also noted that although she grew up with Royal Doulton figurines in the house, she didn't know their worth.

"When you start researching them, you go, 'Oh, this one's really rare and it's worth $300,'" she said.

"You'd never think of the ornament that's sitting on the mantelpiece that's just, you know, there."

She said some of the pieces were appraised by the late Tim Isaac, and prices range from $5 to upwards of $5,000.

"We've had all of these things in our lives … we kind of take them for granted in a lot of ways," she said.

Sparks said she often hears people asking what the house looks like on the inside because "it was such a large and imposing home in the centre of town."

She said people are welcome to buy a piece from the historic home.

"When you have that kind of history, and especially if you're from Charlotte County, and you know the house, it's a bit like having a little bit of the personality, the people," she said.

The estate sale is taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 9, 10 and 11.